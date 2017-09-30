Colorado Freestyler Elliot Steinberg Makes Verbal Pledge to Xavier Musketeers

Elliot Steinberg of Centennial, Colorado, has announced his verbal commitment to Xavier University Musketeers for the 2018-19 season.

“I chose Xavier University because from the moment I stepped on campus the team and coaches made me feel like part of the family. I want to thank Coach MacDonald for all of his support through this process. I cannot wait to begin swimming with the team next year and helping them win the Big East Conference Championship. Go Musketeers!!!!”

Steinberg swims for Regis Jesuit High School and Denver Swim Academy, where he specializes in distance and mid-distance freestyle. He took tenth in the 200 free (1:43.14) and seventh in the 500 free (4:46.76) at the 2017 CHSAA 5A Boys Swim & Dive State Championships last May.

In club swimming he had an outstanding junior year, improving his lifetime bests across the board. At the Washington Open this past winter he was a finalist in the 200 free (7th), 500 free (9th), and 1650 free (8th). At the NCSA Championship meet he had best times in the 100, 200 and 800 freestyle.

Top times SCY:

200 Free – 1:41.94

500 Free – 4:39.11

1000 Free – 9:53.42

1650 free – 16:14.29

