New Jersey Sprinter Abbey Berloco Verbally Commits to Villanova

Abbey Berloco, who hails from Princeton, New Jersey, has announced her intent to swim for Villanova University beginning in the fall of 2018. Berloco follows Grace Wielar, who also committed to the Wildcats’ class of 2022.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Villanova University! A huge thank you to my parents, teachers, and coaches for making this possible. I can’t wait to be a Wildcat next year!”

For the last three seasons in a row Berloco has received The Times of Trenton Area Girls Swimmer of the Year Award. As a freshman at Princeton High School, she placed fifth in the 50 free (23.97) and anchored the state-champion 400 free relay at the 2015 NJSIAA Meet of Champions. The following year she won the 50 free (23.20) and the 100 free (50.30) and anchored Princeton’s 400 free relay to another state title. Berloco transferred to Notre Dame High School in Lawrenceville, and while she successfully defended her MOC title in the 100 free (50.61), she was third in the 50 (23.63) and not as quick as she’d been as a sophomore.

Berloco swims year-round with Hamilton Y Aquatic Club. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she was a finalist in the 50 free (12th) and 200 free (14th) at the 2017 YMCA Short Course Nationals. This summer she placed 7th in the 200 free, 10th in the 100 free, and 12th in the 50 free.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 23.17

100 free – 50.03

200 free – 1:50.16

500 free – 5:05.12

