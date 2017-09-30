2-Sport Athlete (Swim & Lax) Rowan Hodgins Gives Verbal to Mizzou

Rowan Hodgins from Chanhassen, Minnesota has made a verbal commitment to swim at the University of Missouri next fall.

“I’m so excited to announce that I will continue swimming and studying at the University of Missouri! I can’t wait to be a part of such a close-knit team with an amazing coaching staff. The resources at Mizzou will really help me reach my full potential in school, in the pool, and in my future career. I’m so grateful to those who have helped me get to this point, including my mentor Heidi Miler and my supportive parents. #GoTigers 🐯”

Hodgins is a senior at Chanhassen High School, where she is a two-year captain of the lacrosse team as well as captain of the swim team. She has played on a travel lacrosse club, MN Elite, for five years, and swims club for West Express Swim Team. This year, she is focusing on swimming but will play midfield for her high school lacrosse team in the spring.

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Hodgins finaled in the 200 IM and 100 free at the 2016 MSHSL Girls AA Swim & Dive Championships, finishing 10th in both events. She also led off the Chanhassen 200 medley and 200 free relay. As a freshman she was a member of the 400 free relay that set the all-time state record in 2014; it still holds today.

She competed for West Express Swim Team at 2016 Winter Juniors West, swimming the 50/100/200 free, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM. Her top SCY times are:

50 back – 26.28

100 back – 56.44

50 free – 23.35

100 free – 50.59

200 free – 1:51.19

200 IM – 2:03.79

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].