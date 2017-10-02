Germany to make training camp in Kumamoto before Tokyo 2020

The German Swimming Association (DSV) is cooperating with the city of Kumamoto (Japan) where the immediate competition preparations before the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo should take place. The cooperation, which was concluded on Sunday in Heidelberg (Germany) also includes the Kumamoto prefecture and Japan, there will be further training camps in the coming years.

Kumamoto is located less than a two-hour flight away from Tokyo, the venue of the Olympic Games 2020. German town Heidelberg is a partner city of Kumamoto. The flight time from Frankfurt (Germany) to Tokyo is approximately 11,5 hours.