St. Louis Billikens Snag Verbal from Zionsville Sprinter Claire Brewer

Zionsville, Indiana’s Claire Brewer has given a verbal commitment to Saint Louis University for 2018-19. Brewer swims for Zionsville Community High School and Zionsville Swim Club, where she specializes in sprint free and fly.

Brewer represented Zionsville at the 2017 Indiana High School Athletic Association Girls Swimming & Diving Championship, swimming the 100 free and 200 free relay in prelims, and the 9th-place 400 free relay in finals.

Brewer competed in the 50/100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly at both the spring SCY and summer LCM versions of the Indiana Swimming LSC Senior Championships, and added the 200 free at the spring meet. She earned PBs in the 50y free, 50y back, and 100m fly during her junior season.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.61

100 free – 53.50

100 fly – 59.16

100 back – 59.59

