USC’s Mulcare Negative Splits 200 Back to Win Against UCSB

SOUTHERN CAL VS. UC SANTA BARBARA

Results on meet mobile

Hosted by UCSB

Friday, September 29th

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES

Southern Cal: 137

UCSB: 125

The Southern California men opened their season on the road Friday, traveling to UC Santa Barbara for dual meet action. The Trojans came away with the win, picking up 137 points to UCSB’s 125 points. Though they weren’t able to take the overall win, UCSB picked up 5 individual event wins.

Patrick Mulcare picked up a double for USC, starting with his performance in the 200 back. Mulcare went up against UCSB’s Billy Mullis. He trailed Mullis at the halfway point, but used his back half speed to run away with it through the final 100. Mulcare wound up negative splitting the race (53.43/53.20), winning it in 1:46.63 to Mullis’ 1:47.92. He followed that up with another victory in the 100 IM, rocking a 50.43 to win that event by a second over Mullis (51.45).

Mason Tittle was the top performer for UCSB individually, sweeping the sprint events. In the 50 free, Tittle surged to the wall in 20.57, out-touching USC All-American and Olympic sprinter Santo Condorelli (20.62). He returned to win the 100 free shortly afterwards, holding off the back half charge from another USC All-American and Olympic sprinter, Dylan Carter, with a 44.96 to Carter’s 45.14.

USC’s Ralf Tribuntsov was also in the 50 free mix, taking 3rd in 20.96 behind Tittle and Condorelli. He earned an individual victory of his own earlier in the session, swimming to a 48.01 to outpace freshman teammate Robert Glinta (49.00), an Olympic finalist in the long course 100 back, by almost a full second. Tribuntsov had some solid relay splits as well, putting up a 22.47 back split on the 200 medley relay to start the session. His most impressive swim, though, was arguably his 43.83 split on the 400 free relay.

PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN CAL:

Junior Patrick Mulcare won a pair of events while USC’s 400y free relay took first to clinch the USC men’s swimming and diving team’s season-opening win at host UC Santa Barbara on Friday (Sept. 29).

The Trojans secured the 137-125 win as seniors Santo Condorelli , Dylan Carter and Ralf Tribuntsov and freshman Justin Nguyen took first in the 400y free relay (2:58.67), safely almost three seconds ahead of the Gaucho relay.

That complemented USC’s win in the 200y medley relay to open the meet as Tribuntsov, junior Billy Monjay , Carter and Condorelli won the race in 1:30.07.

Carter, the school record in the 200y free, won the race in 1:38.66 while Nguyen was second (1:40.16). Carter later took second in the 100y free (45.14).

Tribuntsov, the school record holder in the 100y back, won the race today in 48.01 in an NCAA B standard time with Romanian freshman Robert Glinta behind him in 49.00.

Monjay claimed the 100y breast in 57.36 with sophomore Mario Koenigsperger taking third (58.34). Monjay later finished second in the 200y breast (2:04.90) with Koenigsperger third (2:06.83).

Mulcare captured his signature event, winning the 200y back in 1:46.63, 0.24 off the NCAA B cut, while Glinta was third in 1:49.73.

Junior Alex Valente (1:50.62) and sophomore Mark Jurek (1:52.05) took second and third, respectively, in the 200y fly while Condorelli (20.62) and Tribuntsov (20.95) went 2-3 in the 50y free. Senior Pawel Furtek ‘s day was capped by a second in the 1000y free (9:33.10).

Freshman Nikita Tretyakov (49.55) and Condorelli (49.55) took second and third in the 100y fly and Mulcare followed with a win in the 100y IM (50.43), leading into the clinching relay.

USC swims at Cal Poly on Saturday at 11 a.m. to complete the Trojans’ first weekend of action.

PRESS RELEASE – UC SANTA BARBARA:

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – In the 2017-18 season opener, the UC Santa Barbara men’s swimming team faced off against the men of University of Southern California. The UCSB team finished in a close second to the PAC-12 team with a final score of 125-137.

The meet started with the 200 medley relay where the UCSB “A” team (1:30.59) got out-touched with a difference of 0.52 seconds. Billy Mullis (23.27) lead the team with the backstroke leg, followed by Marcello Quarante (26.07) taking the breakststroke leg, Yoessef Tibazi (21.44) in the butterfly leg, and Mason Tittle (19.81) for the freestyle leg. The USC “A” relay (1:30.07) took first.

Logan Hotchkiss placed first in the 1000 freestyle (9:28.93) with teammates Joseph Lastelic (9:40.28) following in third and Jake Rollo (9:45.10) finishing fourth.

Erin Vanbrocklin received third place behind two Trojan men in the 200 freestyle (1:40.33). Michael Wang (1:42.84) and Theo Andrews (1:44.02) followed close behind taking fourth and fifth places.

Billy Mullis took third in the 100 backstroke (49.75) with teammate Douglas Nogueira following in fifth (50.83).

Marcello Quarante placed second in his first collegiate individual event, the 100 breaststroke (57.42) with teammate Joe Kmak not far behind finishing fourth (58.85).

Kevin Mendoza snatched first place in the 200 butterfly (1:50.24). Chris Nolan came in fifth (1:52.15).

Mason Tittle out-touched three Trojans giving him first in the 50 freestyle (20.57). Yoessef Tibazi followed behind the USC men with a fifth place (21.16).

Mason Tittle took another first place but this time in the 100 freestyle (44.96) with teammates Michael Wang (46.71) and Kian Brouwer (46.75) finishing third and fourth.

Billy Mullis took second in a close race in the 200 backstroke (1:47.92). Douglas Nogueira came in a few seconds after in fourth (1:51.83).

Marcello Quarante took his first collegiate individual win in the 200 breaststroke (2:04.79). Christopher Havton came in fifth (2:11.17).

Logan Hotchkiss took his second win of the competition in the 500 freestyle (4:33.30) followed by teammate Eric Vanbrocklin placing third (4:40.32).

Yoessef Tibazi snatched his first win of the day in the 100 butterfly (48.22). Kevin Mendoza came in fourth (49.72) and Kian Brouwer came in fifth (50.92).

Billy Mullis (51.45), Yoessef Tibazi (51.77), and Douglas Nogueira (52.53) took second, third, and fifth in the 100 IM; an event added to this meet.

Finishing out the meet the UCSB “A” team (3:01.45) fell short to USC “A” team (2:58.67). Micahel Wang swam first, then Kian Brouwer, Eric Vanbrocklin, and Mason Tittle.

The Gaucho men will be back at UCSB’s Campus Pool next Saturday, October 14 for their Intrasquad and Alumni races.