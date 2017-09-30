Back/IMer Grace Maguire Hands Verbal Commitment to Cal Poly

Grace Maguire of Marblehead, Massachusetts has announced her intent to swim for California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo starting with the 2018-19 season.

“I can’t imagine a better situation than studying and swimming in beautiful San Luis Obispo. The “Learn By Doing” motto at Cal Poly has me excited for all the academic opportunities. I know Coach Milich and Coach Yoshida will train me up and have me swimming faster than ever. Thanks to my Gator coaches and teammates and my sincere appreciation for my former coach, Chris Morgan, whose expertise, optimism, and enthusiasm always keeps swimming fun!”

Maguire is a seven-time finalist for the 2016 Massachusetts State-Champion Marblehead High School Magicians. At the 2017 MIAA Girls Winter State Swimming and Diving Meet she finished fourth in the 200 IM (2:08.51) and fifth in the 100 back (59.45) individually, and she swam legs on Marblehead’s runner-up 200 medley (27.56 backstroke) and 400 free (54.49) relays. As a sophomore in 2016 she was runner-up in the 200 IM.

Maguire swims year-round for Gator Swim Club with whom she competed in the Santa Clara Futures Championship this summer. She was a five-time finalist at the 2017 New England Long Course Senior Championship.

Maguire is a flexible swimmer who focuses primarily on backstroke and IM. She “hopes to bring a scoring touch for Cal Poly at the MPSF Conference Championships.” Her current best times would have scored in the B finals of the 200 back and 400 IM at the 2017 MPSF conference meet.

SCY times:

200 Back – 2:03.73

100 Back – 58.46

200 IM – 2:07.90

400 IM – 4:32.00

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].