Kansas Picks Up Verbal Commitment from Backstroker Sydnie Horne

Sydnie Horne from Mequon, Wisconsin has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Kansas for the class of 2022.

“I am extremely humbled and honored to announce that I will be continuing my academic and swimming career at the University of Kansas! Thank you to all the people who have helped me get to where I am today! ROCK CHALK JAYHAWK!! ❤️💙”

Horne is a senior at Homestead High School and a member of Schroeder YMCA Swim Team. She had a strong junior year, achieving best times across the board in both SCY and LCM seasons. Her updated times include: SCY 50/100/200 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM; and LCM 100 free and 50/100/200 back.

At the 2017 Wisconsin 13 & Over Short Course State Championship she took 6th in the girls’ 15-16 100 back and 5th in the 200 back; she also swam the 50/100 free. At the 13 & Over Long Course State Meet she won both the 100 back and 200 back, and was 13th in the 100 free. She capped off her summer competing at 2017 Speedo Junior National Championships in the 100 back and 200 back.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:03.02

100 back – 57.54

50 back – 27.20

200 free – 1:55.42

100 free – 53.59

50 free – 24.98

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].