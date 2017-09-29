FSU Picks Up Verbal From Canadian Breaststroker Nina Kucheran

Canadian breaststroker Nina Kucheran has given her verbal commitment to Florida State University for the 2018-19 season. The 17-year-old trains in Sudbury, Ontario under the tutelage of Sudbury Laurentian Swim Club head coach Dean Henze.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to Florida State University. I chose this school as I believe it is the best place for me to realize all my goals in the pool as well as in the classroom. They have an amazing set of coaches who I strongly believe will help me in becoming a world class athlete, and the academics will help me realize my goal of attending medical school. The team is absolutely amazing and I can’t wait to be a part of such a tight knit and amazing group of swimmers.”

I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to Florida State University!! I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing and talented team, as well as pursue my athletic and academic goals at such an outstanding school. Thank you so much to everyone who has helped me get to this point in my swimming career!! GO NOLES❤️💛 A post shared by nina (@ninakucheran) on Sep 28, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

She has found immense success throughout her age group career, winning multiple age group national medals, Ontario Provincial championship titles, and has been a consolation finalist in consecutive years at the Canadian Olympic and World Championship Trials in the 200 breaststroke.

The 200 is her best event, holding bests of 2:26.78 (SCM) and 2:34.07 (LCM), which converts to about a 2:12.2 SCY. With the top three finishers from the ACC Championships all having graduated last year (Kierra Smith, Laura Simon and Kayla Brumbaum), she instantly becomes a player for a top finish. She’s also within striking distance of NCAA qualification (2:10.55 was the invite time in 2017).

Her 100 converted time of 1:01.61 also puts her in scoring position at the ACC level, and she’ll have plenty of options for a third collegiate event. She’s proven to be very versatile with competitive times in IM and distance free.

Ultimately, she wants to earn a spot on the Canadian National team.

“I would one day like to become part of the Canadian national team, and I know that Florida state will help me realize this.”

She also runs cross country, and plays the violin, ukulele and piano, but her number one passion is swimming. “Swimming is a sport that has gotten me through many rough patches throughout the course of my life, and I enjoy it more than anything in the world. I can’t wait to be a part of the amazing team at FSU and improve myself as a person and as a swimmer.”

Best Times: SCM – LCM (Converted to SCY)

100 Breast: 1:08.39 – 1:11.84 (1:01.61)

200 Breast: 2:26.78 – 2:34.07 (2:12.23)

200 IM: 2:16.35 – 2:23.21 (2:02.83)

400 IM: 4:48.07 – 5:04.82 (4:19.52)

800 (1000) Free: 8:58.74 – 9:20.08 (10:15.70)

1500 (1650) Free: 17:13.40 – 17:49.36 (17:07.23)

Kucheran joins a stacked class of 2022 commits with FSU that includes Alexis Durlacher, Hannah Womer, Ida Hulkko, Laura Glerup Jensen, Maddie McDonald, Stephanie Holmes, and Boglarka Bonecz.

