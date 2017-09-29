Purdue to Take on Notre Dame, Slew of B1G Opponents in 2017-18

Purdue’s 2017-18 schedule has been released, with a lot of dual meet competitions against Big Ten opponents.

The Boilers will kick off the season with some non-conference swims, taking on Miami (OH) and Wright State in two weeks and then hosting South Caroline and Notre Dame on two separate weekends.

Their dual with Iowa will be the first B1G meet of the year, while four B1G teams await in January. They’ll first host Michigan State before heading to Bloomington for the IU v. Purdue battle, preceding a trip to Minneapolis for the annual Big Ten Triple Duals with Northwestern and Minnesota.

The Purdue men will be led by 200 breaststroker Marat Amaltdinov this season, and eyes will be on a big freshman pickup in California’s Trent Pellini, a 53.4/1:58 breaststroker who will look to fill Amaltdinov’s shoes after this season. Meanwhile, the women will follow WUGs competitor Kaersten Meitz, who will look to score in multiple events at the 2018 NCAA Champs as a mid-distance threat.