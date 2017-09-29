Purdue to Take on Notre Dame, Slew of B1G Opponents in 2017-18

Purdue’s 2017-18 schedule has been released, with a lot of dual meet competitions against Big Ten opponents.

The Boilers will kick off the season with some non-conference swims, taking on Miami (OH) and Wright State in two weeks and then hosting South Caroline and Notre Dame on two separate weekends.

Their dual with Iowa will be the first B1G meet of the year, while four B1G teams await in January. They’ll first host Michigan State before heading to Bloomington for the IU v. Purdue battle, preceding a trip to Minneapolis for the annual Big Ten Triple Duals with Northwestern and Minnesota.

The Purdue men will be led by 200 breaststroker Marat Amaltdinov this season, and eyes will be on a big freshman pickup in California’s Trent Pellini, a 53.4/1:58 breaststroker who will look to fill Amaltdinov’s shoes after this season. Meanwhile, the women will follow WUGs competitor Kaersten Meitz, who will look to score in multiple events at the 2018 NCAA Champs as a mid-distance threat.

2017-18 SCHEDULE
Date Opponent / Event Location Time / Result Media
Oxford Triple Dual
10/13/17 atMiami (Ohio) Miami (Ohio) Oxford, Ohio 4:00 p.m. ET MORE
vs.Wright State Wright State Oxford, Ohio 4:00 p.m. ET MORE
10/19/17 vs.South Carolina South Carolina West Lafayette, Ind. 6:00 p.m. ET LIVE RESULTS MORE
10/21/17 Indiana Intercollegiates West Lafayette, Ind. 12:00 p.m. ET LIVE RESULTS MORE
10/27/17 vs.Notre Dame Notre Dame West Lafayette, Ind. 5:00 p.m. ET LIVE RESULTS MORE
11/03/17 vs.Iowa Iowa * West Lafayette, Ind. 5:00 p.m. ET LIVE RESULTS MORE
Purdue Invitational
11/16/17 Purdue Invite / Day 1 West Lafayette, Ind. All Day LIVE RESULTS MORE
11/17/17 Purdue Invite / Day 2 West Lafayette, Ind. All Day LIVE RESULTS MORE
11/18/17 Purdue Invite / Day 3 West Lafayette, Ind. All Day LIVE RESULTS MORE
USA Diving Winter Nationals (Dec. 13-19)
12/13/17 Winter Nationals / Thru Dec. 19 Greensboro, N.C. All Day MORE
Hawaiian Winter Training Trip (Dec. 17-Jan. 5)
12/17/17 Winter Training Trip / Meet TBA Honolulu, Hawaii All Day MORE
01/12/18 vs.Michigan State Michigan State * West Lafayette, Ind. 5:00 p.m. ET LIVE RESULTS MORE
01/20/18 atIndiana Indiana * Bloomington, Ind. 11:00 a.m. ET MORE
Big Ten Triple Duals
01/26/18 atMinnesota Minnesota * Minneapolis, Minn. 6:00 p.m. ET MORE
vs.Northwestern Northwestern * Minneapolis, Minn. 6:00 p.m. ET MORE
01/27/18 atMinnesota Minnesota * Minneapolis, Minn. 12:00 p.m. ET MORE
vs.Northwestern Northwestern * Minneapolis, Minn. 12:00 p.m. ET MORE
First Chance Meet (Swimmers Only)
02/17/18 First Chance / Day 1 West Lafayette, Ind. All Day LIVE RESULTS MORE
02/18/18 First Chance / Day 2 West Lafayette, Ind. All Day LIVE RESULTS MORE
Big Ten Championships
02/21/18 Big Tens / Opening Night Relays Minneapolis, Minn. 7:30 p.m. ET MORE
02/22/18 Big Tens / Day 1 Prelims Minneapolis, Minn. 12:00 p.m. ET MORE
Big Tens / Day 1 Finals Minneapolis, Minn. 7:30 p.m. ET MORE
02/23/18 Big Tens / Day 2 Prelims Minneapolis, Minn. 12:00 p.m. ET MORE
Big Tens / Day 2 Finals Minneapolis, Minn. 7:30 p.m. ET MORE
02/24/18 Big Tens / Day 3 Prelims Minneapolis, Minn. 12:00 p.m. ET MORE
Big Tens / Day 3 Finals Minneapolis, Minn. 7:30 p.m. ET MORE
03/04/18 Ohio State Last Ditch Columbus, Ohio 11:00 a.m. ET MORE
Zone C Diving Championships
03/08/18 Zones / 3-Meter Diving Columbus, Ohio 1:00 p.m. ET MORE
03/09/18 Zones / 1-Meter Diving Columbus, Ohio 1:00 p.m. ET MORE
03/10/18 Zones / Platform Diving Columbus, Ohio 11:00 a.m. ET MORE
NCAA Championships
03/21/18 NCAAs / 800 Free Relay Minneapolis, Minn. 7:00 p.m. ET MORE
03/22/18 NCAAs / Day 1 Prelims Minneapolis, Minn. 11:00 a.m. ET MORE
NCAAs / Day 1 Finals Minneapolis, Minn. 7:00 p.m. ET MORE
03/23/18 NCAAs / Day 2 Prelims Minneapolis, Minn. 11:00 a.m. ET MORE
NCAAs / Day 2 Finals Minneapolis, Minn. 7:00 p.m. ET MORE
03/24/18 NCAAs / Day 3 Prelims Minneapolis, Minn. 11:00 a.m. ET MORE
NCAAs / Day 3 Finals Minneapolis, Minn. 7:00 p.m. ET MORE

