Nevada Snags Verbal From 3x Oregon 5A Champ Lindsey Soule

Corvallis Aquatic Team’s Lindsey Soule has verbally committed to the University of Nevada for next fall.

I am looking forward to joining the Nevada Wolf Pack in the fall of 2018. Coach Brendon really took the time to get to know me as both a person and a swimmer, and the entire coaching staff and team were very welcoming and friendly when I visited the campus. I can’t wait to help UNR continue their tradition of excellence in the Mountain West Conference. Go Pack!

Representing Crescent Valley High School, Soule was a double Oregon 5A State Champ, taking titles in the 200 and 500 freestyle last season as a junior. Soule also won the 500 free as a sophomore in 2016.

TOP TIMES

200y free – 1:51.02

500y free – 4:55.01

100y back – 56.42

200y back – 2:00.52

On last year’s top times list for the Wolfpack women, Soule would’ve been 3rd in the 200 and 500 free as well as the 200 back. Notably, top mid-distance freestylers Teresa Baerens and Sita Kusserow just graduated after the 2016-17 season.

The Wolfpack finished 3rd at last year’s Mountain West Championships. With her bests, Soule would’ve B-finaled in the 200 free, 500 free, and 200 back, along with C-finaling in the 100 back, making her a worthy addition to the team.

