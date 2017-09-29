NYSPHSAA Champion Zac Zwijacz Sends Verbal to Penn State

Saratoga Springs High School’s Zac Zwijacz has committed to Penn State starting in the 2018-19 season. He also swims club for Schenectady-Saratoga Swim Club.

The moment I stepped on Campus I felt right at home feeling welcomed by both the team and coaches. Penn State is the best place for me with the combination of both top rate academics as well as athletics. I can’t wait to begin my college career as a Nittany Lion! We Are! #PRIDERISING #BLUEprint.

Zwijacz, who is now a senior at Saratoga Springs in upstate New York, won the 2017 NYSPHSAA 200 free title as a junior. He also placed 3rd in the 100 fly, only swimming individual events at the meet.

TOP TIMES

100y free – 46.57

200y free – 1:38.62

100y fly – 50.00

200y fly – 1:49.12

In addition to being a fantastic 200 freestyler, Zwijacz looks to have potential in butterfly, too.

Penn State just graduated elite sprinter Shane Ryan along with top mid-distance piece Matt Stasiunas after this past season, though they return 1:37 freestylers Joao Cervone and Ryan O’Neill along with 1:38 freestyler Billy Beard for this season. This is O’Niell’s senior year, but Zwijacz will get a year to train with Cervone and two with Beard.

Zwijacz would’ve actually been higher on PSU’s top times list last year in the 200 fly, where his 1:49.12 would’ve come in at 3rd. His 200 fly, also, is within tenths of what it took to make the 200 fly C final at Big Tens last season.

