Inaugural Asia-Pacific University Swimming C’ships Slated For 2018

Another youth-oriented swimming tournament has entered the international calendar for the year 2018, as the first-ever Asia-Pacific University Swimming Championships has been confirmed.

Sanctioned by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines and the Asia-Pacific University Sports Union, the first edition of the competition is slated to be held in the Philippines from April 13-15, 2018. According to The Standard, the specific venue for the 3-day competition is still being determined.

Nations expected to be invited to the annual aquatic event include Malaysia, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Papua New Guinea and the Republic of Korea. (The Standard)

The Asia-Pacific University Swimming Championships differs from the existing Asia-Pacific Swimming Championships, which saw its 5th edition take place this past April in Sydney, Australia. That competition is for young swimmers aged 10 to 18.