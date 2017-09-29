SwimAtlanta’s Emma Scheider Verbally Commits to South Carolina

Roswell, Georgia’s Emma Scheider has announced her verbal commitment to the University of South Carolina’s class of 2022.

“I’m SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of South Carolina! I wouldn’t be here without the support I’ve received from my family, friends, and coaches. I can’t wait to work with such as incredible team and coaching staff! #spursup”

Scheider is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and National Honor Society member from Roswell High School. At the 2017 GHSA 6-7 A State Swimming & Diving Meet she was runner-up in the B finals of both the 200 free (1:51.94) and 100 fly (57.74) and anchored Roswell’s 200 medley and 400 free relays.

Swimming for her club team SwimAtlanta, Scheider had a phenomenal junior year season, dropping time in the SCY 50/100/200 free, 100/200 back, and 100/200 fly and in the LCM 100/200 free, 100/200 back, and 100/200 fly. Furthermore she qualified for Winter Junior Nationals in the 200 back. Her progress in SCY from the beginning of the season to the end can be seen below:

Start of ’16-17 SCY season End of ’16-17 SCY season 200Y Fly 2:08.98 2:04.89 200Y Back 2:04.22 2:01.18 200Y Free 1:54.02 1:51.94 100Y Fly 58.21 57.62 100Y Back 59.07 57.85 100Y Free 53.93 53.29

Scheider closed out long course season on a high note at 2017 Georgia Senior State Championships, where she was a B finalist in the 100/200 free, 200 back and 100/200 fly, and a C finalist in the 100 back.

Scheider will join Halladay Kinsey, Mari Kraus, and Rachel Lee in the South Carolina class of 2022.

