SwimMAC’s Rachel Lee Verbally Commits to Swim at South Carolina

Waxhaw, North Carolina’s Rachel Lee, a rising senior at Charlotte Christian School, has announced via Instagram that she has verbally committed to the University of South Carolina’s class of 2022, where she will join fellow commit Mari Kraus of Illinois.

Lee was runner-up in the 100 breast (1:06.16) and placed third in the 200 IM (2:05.63) at the NCISAA State 3A Swimming Championships in February. She also contributed to CCS’s 8th-place 200 medley relay (30.87 breaststroke) and 7th-place 200 free relay (24.47 anchor). Lee kicked off her summer LCM season with a terrific meet at Athens Sectionals, updating her times in the 100m free, 100/200m back, 100m breast, and 200m IM.

Top SCY times:

  • 200 back – 1:59.11
  • 100 back – 55.59
  • 200 IM – 2:05.63
  • 200 free – 1:51.65
  • 100 breast – 1:06.02

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

 

