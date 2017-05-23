South Carolina Secures Verbal Commitment from HS Junior Mari Kraus

  Anne Lepesant | May 23rd, 2017

Oswego, Illinois’ Mari Kraus has given a verbal commitment to the University of South Carolina for the fall of 2018. Kraus is a junior at Oswego East High School, where she is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. At the IHSA Girls State Championships in November, Kraus took third in the 200 IM (2:02.64) and 15th in the 100 back (57.16).

Swimming for her club team, Delta Aquatics, Kraus had a successful NCSA Spring Championship this past March, obtaining best times in multiple events. Since the start of junior year she has updated her times in the SCY 100/200/500 free, 50/100/200 back, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Her best SCY times are:

  • 200 back – 1:57.86
  • 100 back – 56.81
  • 50 back – 26.59
  • 200 IM – 2:01.70
  • 50 free – 23.83
  • 100 free – 51.63
  • 200 free – 1:50.80

