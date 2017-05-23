South Carolina Secures Verbal Commitment from HS Junior Mari Kraus

Oswego, Illinois’ Mari Kraus has given a verbal commitment to the University of South Carolina for the fall of 2018. Kraus is a junior at Oswego East High School, where she is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. At the IHSA Girls State Championships in November, Kraus took third in the 200 IM (2:02.64) and 15th in the 100 back (57.16).

Swimming for her club team, Delta Aquatics, Kraus had a successful NCSA Spring Championship this past March, obtaining best times in multiple events. Since the start of junior year she has updated her times in the SCY 100/200/500 free, 50/100/200 back, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Her best SCY times are:

200 back – 1:57.86

100 back – 56.81

50 back – 26.59

200 IM – 2:01.70

50 free – 23.83

100 free – 51.63

200 free – 1:50.80

So excited to announce my verbal commit to The University of South Carolina! I can't wait to work with such an amazing team & staff #spursup pic.twitter.com/q8ZxKnzz1P — mari kraus (@marikraus_) May 23, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]