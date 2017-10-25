Nat’l Junior Teamer Andrew Koustik Announces Verbal to Texas

Andrew Koustik of Costa Mesa, California has announced his intention to swim for the University of Texas in the class of 2022. Koustik (honorable mention) is the fifth name on our list of top recruits from the high school class of 2018 to make a pledge to the Longhorns. He will join verbal commits Aitor Fungairino, Alex Margherio, Alex Zettle, Braden Vines, Charlie Scheinfeld, Daniel Krueger (#10), Drew Kibler (#2), Jason Park (#17), and Matthew Willenbring (#16) on the Texas squad next fall.

Koustik swims year-round with Irvine Novaquatics and has developed into the best 200 butterflyer of the cohort.

A senior at Calvary Chapel High School in Santa Ana, he won the 200 free (1:38.02) and took fourth in the 100 fly (48.90) at the 2017 CIF-Southern Section Division II Championships in May. He did not go on to the California State Meet, preferring instead to turn his focus to long-course season. He swam at U.S. Nationals and placed 12th in the 200 fly, earning a spot on the U.S. team for FINA Junior World Championships in Indianapolis. There he finished fifth in the 200 fly, earning a new PB of 1:58.15. He also had a very successful outing at Summer Junior Nationals, where he placed 9th in the 100 free (51.33), 5th in the 200 free (1:51.30), 6th in the 100 fly (54.54), 3rd in the 200 fly (1:58.77), and 16th in the 200 IM (1:58.77). All were best times except the 200 fly. In addition to the butterfly and freestyle in which he has had most of his success, Koustik ripped a 55.90 to win the 100 breast at Lakeside Stampede this spring.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 1:45.04

100 fly – 48.58

100 breast – 55.90

400 IM – 3:58.30

500 free – 4:23.20

200 free – 1:38.02

World Jr Team member Andrew Koustik from @Novaquatics gives his verbal commitment to Univ of Texas @ocvarsityguy @swimswamnews @TexasMSD pic.twitter.com/mMdvNKHqmL — NOVA Swimming (@Novaquatics) October 26, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].