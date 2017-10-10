Texas Reels In Verbal from Florida 3A Champion Aitor Fungairino

Metro Aquatic Club of Miami’s Aitor Fungairino has given his verbal pledge to the University of Texas-Austin for next fall. A senior at Belen Jesuit, Fungairino won the 200 free FHSAA 3A title last season with a 1:37.63, while he also earned a state title in the 500 free (4:26.82).

Swimming for Venezuela this summer, Fungairino finished 16th in the 200 free (1:50.60), 26th in the 50 back (27.16), 27th in the 100 back (58.78), and 27th in the 200 back (2:08.72) at the 2017 World Junior Championships.

TOP TIMES – SCY

  • 50 free – 21.30
  • 100 free – 45.38
  • 200 free – 1:37.25
  • 500 free – 4:26.82
  • 100 back – 49.75
  • 200 back – 1:50.02

Fungairino’s 200 free is his most impressive time, and knowing the tradition of mid-distance freestyle that exists at Texas, it’ll be interesting to see what the coaching staff can do with him.

Fungairino joins an already-stacked incoming class for the Texas Longhorns that includes 200 free NAG record holder Drew Kibler, easily one of the top freestylers in the class. In addition to Kibler (1:33.3), heading to Austin are freestyle specialists Matthew Willenbring (1:35.2), Daniel Krueger (1:35.5), and Alexander Zettle (1:36.2), making Fungairino one of many huge freestyle pickups for Texas.

Horninco

Yeah, but what about breaststroke?

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studies and swims at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and has been in the pool ever since. He misses Vine.

