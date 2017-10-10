Texas Reels In Verbal from Florida 3A Champion Aitor Fungairino

Metro Aquatic Club of Miami’s Aitor Fungairino has given his verbal pledge to the University of Texas-Austin for next fall. A senior at Belen Jesuit, Fungairino won the 200 free FHSAA 3A title last season with a 1:37.63, while he also earned a state title in the 500 free (4:26.82).

Swimming for Venezuela this summer, Fungairino finished 16th in the 200 free (1:50.60), 26th in the 50 back (27.16), 27th in the 100 back (58.78), and 27th in the 200 back (2:08.72) at the 2017 World Junior Championships.

TOP TIMES – SCY

50 free – 21.30

100 free – 45.38

200 free – 1:37.25

500 free – 4:26.82

100 back – 49.75

200 back – 1:50.02

Fungairino’s 200 free is his most impressive time, and knowing the tradition of mid-distance freestyle that exists at Texas, it’ll be interesting to see what the coaching staff can do with him.

Fungairino joins an already-stacked incoming class for the Texas Longhorns that includes 200 free NAG record holder Drew Kibler, easily one of the top freestylers in the class. In addition to Kibler (1:33.3), heading to Austin are freestyle specialists Matthew Willenbring (1:35.2), Daniel Krueger (1:35.5), and Alexander Zettle (1:36.2), making Fungairino one of many huge freestyle pickups for Texas.

