College Swimming Roundup: 10/2/17-10/8/17

Notre Dame’s twin upsets of the Louisville men and women highlighted the first weekend of October’s slate of NCAA duals. Check out all the scores we could dig up below.
In case you missed any of the college swimming competition from this weekend, we’ve included the final scores below for you. If we missed any meet, please note them in the comments and we’ll get them included.
|Meet
|Date
|Score
|Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt
|Oct 5
|
Kentucky 187, Vanderbilt 72
|Iowa vs. Michigan State, Northern Iowa
|Oct 5
|
MEN: Iowa 195, Michigan State 100
WOMEN: Iowa 189, Michigan State 108
WOMEN: Iowa 184, Northern Iowa 113
WOMEN: Michigan State 195, Northern Iowa 105
|IUPUI vs. Indianapolis
|Oct 5
|MEN: IUPUI 149, Indianapolis 90
WOMEN: IUPUI 129.5, Indianapolis 113.5
|Pepperdine vs. San Diego State
|Oct 5
|
San Diego State 133, Pepperdine 74
|Fresno State invite
|Oct 6-7
|
California 1,318.5
San Diego Stae 677
University of Nevada, Reno 654.5
Fresno State 518
San Jose State 460
|Notre Dame Relays
|Oct 6
|Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh
|Oct 6
|
Men: GT 168, PITT 132. Women: GT 183.5, PITT 116.5
|Bryant vs. Boston College
|Oct 6
|
Bryant 156, Boston College 144
|Kansas vs. Liberty
|Oct 6
|
Kansas 188.5, Liberty 164.5
|Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville
|Oct 6
|
Gardner-Webb 202, UNC Asheville 176
|Navy vs. East Carolina
|Oct 6
|
WOMEN: Navy 182.5, ECU 117.5
MEN: Navy 193.5, ECU 98.5
|FIU Fall Classic
|Oct 6-8
|
FIU 521
Buffalo 480
Grand Canyon 441
George Washington 363
Army West Point 358
TCU 357
FAU 336
|Idaho (NAIA) vs. Boise State
|Oct 6
|
Boise State 167, Idaho 122
|UNC-Wilmington vs. Tennessee
|Oct 6
|
Men: TENN 177, UNCW 123. Women: TENN 201, UNCW 99
|FGCU vs. Rutgers
|Oct 6-7
|
FGCU 199, Rutgers 116
|Georgia vs. North Carolina
|Oct 6
|
MEN: Georgia 183, UNC 98
WOMEN: Georgia 172, UNC 109
|Rice Invitational
|Oct 6-7
|Indianapolis vs. Cincinnati
|Oct 6
|MEN: Cincinnati 188, Indianapolis 111
WOMEN: Cincinnati 215, Indianapolis 85
|Southern California vs. CSU Bakersfield, Ohio State
|Oct 6
|
WOMEN: USC 185, Oregon State 92
WOMEN: USC 184, CSU Bakersfield 104
WOMEN: CSU Bakersfield 203, Oregon State 88
MEN: USC 201, CSU Bakersfield 94
|West Virginia State Games
|Oct 6
|
MEN:
West Virginia 1,899
West Virginia Wesleyan 456
WOMEN:
West Virginia 1,515.5
Marshall 1,262.5
|Tulane vs. Southern Methodist
|Oct 6
|Tulane: 172
SMU: 127
|Birmingham vs Vermont
|Oct 6
|
Vermont 165, Binghamton 97
|Florida State vs. Minnesota
|Oct 7
|
MEN: Florida State 179, Minnesota 121
WOMEN: Minnesota 153.5, Florida State 146.5
|Lehigh vs. Boston University
|Oct 7
|Boston 166.5, Lehigh 117.5
|William & Mary vs. Johns Hopkins
|Oct 7
|Seton Hall vs. Rider, UMBC
|Oct 7
|
UMBC 156, Seton Hall 144
Seton Hall 173, Rider 99
|North Florida vs. Florida International, Georgia Southern
|Oct 7
|
Georgia Southern 138, North Florida 124
FIU 157, North Florida 104
FIU 145, Georgia Southern 117
|Notre Dame vs. Louisville
|Oct 7
|
MEN: Notre Dame 153.5, Louisville 146.5
WOMEN: Notre Dame 181.5, Louisville 118.5
|Lewis vs. Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan
|Oct 7
|
MEN
Lewis 159, Illinois Wesleyan 43
WOMEN
Illinois State 172, Lewis 39
Illinois State 166, Illinois Wesleyan 31
Lewis 156, Illinois Wesleyan 45
|Derby City Classic (Centre College)
|Oct 7
|
MEN
Washington & Lee 587.5
Birmingham-Southern 505.5
Bellarmine 414
Mckendree 354
Centre 329
Asbury 277
WOMEN
Washington & Lee 686
Centre College 533
Bellarmine 460
Birmingham-Southern 384.5
Asbury 246.5
Mckendree 129
|Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois
|Oct 7
|Denver vs. Colorado School of Mines
|Oct 7
William and Mary vs Johns Hopkins
Men W&M 194 JHU 68
Women W&M 162 JHU 100
Green Bay vs St. Cloud State http://www.greenbayphoenix.com/news/2017/10/7/swimming-diving-swim-and-dive-victorious-in-double-header-against-st-cloud.aspx