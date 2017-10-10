College Swimming Roundup: 10/2/17-10/8/17

Notre Dame’s twin upsets of the Louisville men and women highlighted the first weekend of October’s slate of NCAA duals. Check out all the scores we could dig up below.

In case you missed any of the college swimming competition from this weekend, we’ve included the final scores below for you. If we missed any meet, please note them in the comments and we’ll get them included.

Meet Date Score
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Oct 5
Kentucky 187, Vanderbilt 72
Iowa vs. Michigan State, Northern Iowa Oct 5
MEN: Iowa 195, Michigan State 100
WOMEN: Iowa 189, Michigan State 108
WOMEN: Iowa 184, Northern Iowa 113
WOMEN: Michigan State 195, Northern Iowa 105
IUPUI vs. Indianapolis Oct 5 MEN: IUPUI 149, Indianapolis 90
WOMEN: IUPUI 129.5, Indianapolis 113.5
Pepperdine vs. San Diego State Oct 5
San Diego State 133, Pepperdine 74
Fresno State invite Oct 6-7
California 1,318.5
San Diego Stae 677
University of Nevada, Reno 654.5
Fresno State 518
San Jose State 460
Notre Dame Relays Oct 6
Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh Oct 6
Men: GT 168, PITT 132. Women: GT 183.5, PITT 116.5
Bryant vs. Boston College Oct 6
Bryant 156, Boston College 144
Kansas vs. Liberty Oct 6
Kansas 188.5, Liberty 164.5
Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville Oct 6
Gardner-Webb 202, UNC Asheville 176
Navy vs. East Carolina Oct 6
WOMEN: Navy 182.5, ECU 117.5
MEN: Navy 193.5, ECU 98.5
FIU Fall Classic Oct 6-8
FIU 521
Buffalo 480
Grand Canyon 441
George Washington 363
Army West Point 358
TCU 357
FAU 336
Idaho (NAIA) vs. Boise State Oct 6
Boise State 167, Idaho 122
UNC-Wilmington vs. Tennessee Oct 6
Men: TENN 177, UNCW 123. Women: TENN 201, UNCW 99
FGCU vs. Rutgers Oct 6-7
FGCU 199, Rutgers 116
Georgia vs. North Carolina Oct 6
MEN: Georgia 183, UNC 98
WOMEN: Georgia 172, UNC 109
Rice Invitational Oct 6-7
Indianapolis vs. Cincinnati Oct 6 MEN: Cincinnati 188, Indianapolis 111
WOMEN: Cincinnati 215, Indianapolis 85
Southern California vs. CSU Bakersfield, Ohio State Oct 6
WOMEN: USC  185, Oregon State 92
WOMEN: USC  184, CSU Bakersfield 104
WOMEN: CSU Bakersfield 203, Oregon State 88
MEN: USC 201, CSU Bakersfield 94
West Virginia State Games Oct 6
MEN:
West Virginia 1,899
West Virginia Wesleyan 456
WOMEN:
West Virginia 1,515.5
Marshall 1,262.5
Tulane vs. Southern Methodist Oct 6 Tulane: 172
SMU: 127
Birmingham vs Vermont Oct 6
Vermont 165, Binghamton 97
Florida State vs. Minnesota Oct 7
MEN: Florida State 179, Minnesota 121
WOMEN: Minnesota 153.5, Florida State 146.5
Lehigh vs. Boston University Oct 7 Boston 166.5, Lehigh 117.5
William & Mary vs. Johns Hopkins Oct 7
Seton Hall vs. Rider, UMBC Oct 7
UMBC 156, Seton Hall 144
Seton Hall 173, Rider 99
North Florida vs. Florida International, Georgia Southern Oct 7
Georgia Southern 138, North Florida 124
FIU 157, North Florida 104
FIU 145, Georgia Southern 117
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Oct 7
MEN: Notre Dame 153.5, Louisville 146.5
WOMEN: Notre Dame 181.5, Louisville 118.5
Lewis vs. Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan Oct 7
MEN
Lewis 159, Illinois Wesleyan 43
WOMEN
Illinois State 172, Lewis 39
Illinois State 166, Illinois Wesleyan 31
Lewis 156, Illinois Wesleyan 45
Derby City Classic (Centre College) Oct 7
MEN
Washington & Lee 587.5
Birmingham-Southern 505.5
Bellarmine 414
Mckendree 354
Centre 329
Asbury 277
WOMEN
Washington & Lee 686
Centre College 533
Bellarmine 460
Birmingham-Southern 384.5
Asbury 246.5
Mckendree 129
Missouri State vs. Southern Illinois Oct 7
Denver vs. Colorado School of Mines Oct 7

2 Comments on "College Swimming Roundup: 10/2/17-10/8/17"

Barbotus

William and Mary vs Johns Hopkins
Men W&M 194 JHU 68
Women W&M 162 JHU 100

17 minutes 55 seconds ago
