Adam Peaty to Make Season Debut in Manchester

British breaststroke star Adam Peaty is set to make his 2017-18 season debut at the Manchester International Swim Meet. The meet is set to take place at the Manchester Aquatics Centre from Saturday, October 21st through Sunday, October 22nd. The competition pool is a 50-meter course.

Peaty is coming off a strong 2016-17 season that saw him win gold in both the 50 breast and 100 breast at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest. In the 50 breast, he shattered the World Record by swimming a 26.10 in prelims to lower his own former mark by over 3 tenths. He then produced another World Record with his 25.95 in the semifinals, making him the first man to break 26 seconds in the event. In the 100 breast, Peaty secured back-to-back World Championships titles while also cementing his status as the only man on the all-time top 10 performances list.

Though he’s already built a lengthy list of accomplishments, Peaty continues to work towards future goals. Swimming fans will get a first look at Peaty in Manchester, but will continue to look out for him as the season goes on. After his earth shattering 57.13 in the 100 breast in Rio, a sub-57 swim in the 100 breast come championship season is not out of the question.