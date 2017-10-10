GHSA 6-7A State Champ Lilia Smith Announces Verbal to ASU

Suwanee, Georgia’s Lilia Smith has announced her verbal commitment to Arizona State University for 2018-19.

“I fell in love with Arizona State the moment I arrived and I am so excited to become a part of the Sun Devil swim family! The coaching staff and team are phenomenal and I can’t wait to get to spend the next 4 years with them! Go sun devils!!!!”

Smith is a senior at Lambert High School in Suwanee, the runner-up girls’ team at the GHSA 6-7A State Swimming & Diving Championships. Smith took fifth in the 200 free (1:50.63) and eighth in the 100 free (52.41) at the 2017 GHSA State Meet; she also anchored the Lambert 200 medley relay, which won the state title by 1.8 seconds.

In club swimming, Smith represents SwimAtlanta. She won the 200 free and placed 8th in the 200 fly at the 2016 Georgia Swimming Senior Short Course State Championships last December. The fly was a personal best, as was the 200 free until she eclipsed it two months later at the high school state meet. At the LCM version of the Georgia State Meet this summer, Smith placed 5th in the 200m free, 7th in the 100m free, 8th in the 200m fly, 11th in the 100m fly, and 19th in the 50m free.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:50.63

100 free – 52.24

50 free – 23.97

200 back – 2:09.61

200 fly – 2:05.90

100 fly – 56.95

