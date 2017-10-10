NAG Record-holder Hunter Hitchens Verbally Commits to Cornell

Southern California sprinter Hunter Hitchens has announced his verbal commitment to the application process at Cornell University.*

“I am proud to share my verbal commitment to Cornell University to be a student-athlete. I researched and visited some of my top schools and found that Cornell represented the whole package. The combination of world class academics, outstanding swimming environment, and an unbelievable beautiful campus made me feel as though I could reach my fullest potential at Cornell. I feel very honored to be part of the Cornell family. Thank you to those who have supported me in this journey.

“Go Big Red!!!”

Hitchens swims for Irvine, California’s Northwood High School and Irvine Novaquatics. He is a member of three of NOVA’s current national age group relay records: boys’ 13-14 400m free relay, boys’ 13-14 800m free relay, and boys’ 15-16 800m free relay. A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and three-time NISCA All-American, Hitchens was a major contributor to Northwood’s third-place team finish in the boys’ results at 2017 CIF-SS Division I Swimming and Diving Championships. He finished fourth in the 200 free (1:39.72) and seventh in the 100 free (46.15) and anchored Northwood’s A-final 200 free and 400 free relays in 20.92 and 45.71, respectively.

In club swimming, Hitchens competed at 2016 Winter Juniors West in the 50/100/200/500 free and 100/200 fly, as well as on a number of NOVA relays. He obtained lifetime bests during SCY season in the 50/100/500/1000 free, 50/100 back, 100 breast, 50/100 fly, and 100 IM. Likewise, he participated at Summer Juniors in the 50/100/200/400 free and 100 fly. Over the course of the summer, he improved his times in the LCM 50/100/200 free, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.88

100 free – 45.62

200 free – 1:39.69

500 free – 4:30.53

100 fly – 50.46

100 back – 51.52

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

