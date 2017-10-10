College Swimming Preview: 10/9/17-10/15/17

NCAA competition continues to heat up this week, with the first major triangular of the season: Auburn will host SEC foes Tennessee along with Big Ten power Wisconsin in a major showdown on Friday. That should include blue-chip transfer Stanzi Moseley (pictured) making her debut for the Volunteers.
Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.
|Meet
|Date
|Cal vs Utah
|Oct 9
|Michigan state vs northwestern
|Oct 11
|Incarnate Word vs. Houston
|Oct 12
|North Florida vs. Vanderbilt
|Oct 12
|SMU Classic
|Oct 13-14
|Notre Dame vs. Michigan State, Texas A&M
|Oct 13-14
|Columbia vs. LIU-Brooklyn
|Oct 13
|Cornell vs. Marist
|Oct 13
|Old Dominion vs. Campbell
|Oct 13
|Auburn vs. Tennessee, Wisconsin
|Oct 13
|Northern Iowa vs. Nebraska
|Oct 13
|Florida vs. Duke, Virginia
|Oct 13
|Miami (OH) vs. Purdue, Wright State
|Oct 13
|Army vs. Umass
|Oct 13
|Minnesota vs. UW-Eau Claire
|Oct 13
|Duke vs. Florida State, Virginia Tech
|Oct 13
|Yale vs. Connecticut
|Oct 13
|UMBC vs. Navy
|Oct 13
|Denver vs. New Mexico (Denver Men’s Intrasquad)
|Oct 13
|Boston University vs. St. Peters
|Oct 13
|Cal vs. Pacific
|Oct 13
|CSU Bakersfield vs. Pacific
|Oct 14
|Wyoming vs. Denver
|Oct 14
|Missouri vs. Arkansas, South Carolina
|Oct 14
|Eastern Illinois vs. Butler, Lewis, Western Illinois
|Oct 14
|Washington State vs. Arizona
|Oct 14
|Penn State vs. Penn, Virginia Tech
|Oct 14
|Boston University vs. Bucknell
|Oct 14
|Georgetown vs. Towson
|Oct 14
|New Mexico State vs. Northern Colorado
|Oct 14
|Little Rock vs. North Texas
|Oct 14
|UW-Milwaukee vs. Grand Valley State
|Oct 14
|Queens (NC) vs. Emory, Richmond
|Oct 14
|Cal vs Utah
|Oct 14
|Kentucky vs. Eastern Michigan
|Oct 15
Green Bay tri-meet with UIC and Valparaiso Oct. 14
10/14 Quad/Tri Meet at East Carolina
W&M, Gardner-Webb, Campbell @ East Carolina (Women)
W&M, Gardner-Webb @ East Carolina (Men)