College Swimming Preview: 10/9/17-10/15/17

NCAA competition continues to heat up this week, with the first major triangular of the season: Auburn will host SEC foes Tennessee along with Big Ten power Wisconsin in a major showdown on Friday. That should include blue-chip transfer Stanzi Moseley (pictured) making her debut for the Volunteers.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.

Meet Date
Cal vs Utah Oct 9
Michigan state vs northwestern Oct 11
Incarnate Word vs. Houston Oct 12
North Florida vs. Vanderbilt Oct 12
SMU Classic Oct 13-14
Notre Dame vs. Michigan State, Texas A&M Oct 13-14
Columbia vs. LIU-Brooklyn Oct 13
Cornell vs. Marist Oct 13
Old Dominion vs. Campbell Oct 13
Auburn vs. Tennessee, Wisconsin Oct 13
Northern Iowa vs. Nebraska Oct 13
Florida vs. Duke, Virginia Oct 13
Miami (OH) vs. Purdue, Wright State Oct 13
Army vs. Umass Oct 13
Minnesota vs. UW-Eau Claire Oct 13
Duke vs. Florida State, Virginia Tech Oct 13
Yale vs. Connecticut Oct 13
UMBC vs. Navy Oct 13
Denver vs. New Mexico (Denver Men’s Intrasquad) Oct 13
Boston University vs. St. Peters Oct 13
Cal vs. Pacific Oct 13
CSU Bakersfield vs. Pacific Oct 14
Wyoming vs. Denver Oct 14
Missouri vs. Arkansas, South Carolina Oct 14
Eastern Illinois vs. Butler, Lewis, Western Illinois Oct 14
Washington State vs. Arizona Oct 14
Penn State vs. Penn, Virginia Tech Oct 14
Boston University vs. Bucknell Oct 14
Georgetown vs. Towson Oct 14
New Mexico State vs. Northern Colorado Oct 14
Little Rock vs. North Texas Oct 14
UW-Milwaukee vs. Grand Valley State Oct 14
Queens (NC) vs. Emory, Richmond Oct 14
Cal vs Utah Oct 14
Kentucky vs. Eastern Michigan Oct 15

Kaylie

Green Bay tri-meet with UIC and Valparaiso Oct. 14

Barbotus

10/14 Quad/Tri Meet at East Carolina
W&M, Gardner-Webb, Campbell @ East Carolina (Women)
W&M, Gardner-Webb @ East Carolina (Men)

