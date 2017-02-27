National Age Group Record Holder Drew Kibler Commits to Texas

Carmel Swim Club’s Drew Kibler, a multi-NAG Record holder, has given his verbal commitment to swim for the University of Texas. Kibler is one of the top recruits in the class of 2018, and will begin his NCAA swimming career in the fall of 2018.

At last weekend’s Indiana High School State Championships, Kibler represented Carmel High School, winning 2 individual state titles. He broke the National Public High School Record in the 200 free, posting a 1:33.30 to take down SEC champion Maxime Rooney‘s former record of 1:33.70. He also narrowly missed his best time in the 100 free, winning the title in a State Record time of 43.20 before breaking it again with his 43.02 leadoff on the 400 free relay.

Kibler’s Top Times:

50 yard free- 19.66

100 yard free- 42.99

200 yard free- 1:33.36

500 yard free- 4:15.36

100 yard back- 48.57

200 yard back- 1:45.95

In December, Kibler made headlines with his performances at the 2016 U.S. Winter Junior Championships (East). At that meet, he took down the 15-16 National Age Group Records with golds in the 200 free and 500 free. He also won titles in the 50 and 100 freestyles.

I'm very excited to announce that I will be continuing my swimming and academic career at the University of Texas! Hook 'em horns! 🤘🏼🐂🤘🏼 #hookem A post shared by D r e w (@drew_kibler) on Feb 27, 2017 at 5:17am PST

At Texas, Kibler will train with American Record holder Townley Haas, who became a 2-time NCAA champion in his freshman season. He’ll also train alongside freestyle standous Tate Jackson and Jeff Newkirk. Kibler will start his NCAA career right after the Longhorns graduate Joseph Schooling, Brett Ringgold, and Jonathan Roberts. That’ll likely help the Longhorns fill one of the relay spots left open by Ringgold and Schooling, and he’ll fill the void in the 500 free left by Roberts.