Kibler Downs 100 Free State Record in Finals of Indiana HS States

2017 INDIANA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 23th-25th, 2017

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Single Classification

After breaking the National Public High School Record in prelims, Drew Kibler secured his gold in the 200 free finals at the 2017 Indiana Boys High School State Championships. Kibler was a few tenths shy of his prelims time, but still dominated with his 1:33.79.

In his next individual event, the 100 free, he broke the State Record twice. He first set the record with a gold-winning 43.20 in the individual race. Then, he led off the 400 free relay in 43.02 to lower the mark even further. Kibler was also a part of the 200 free relay, anchoring in a blistering 19.28. He teamed up with Andrew Couchon (20.68 leadoff), Charles Vaughan (20.50), and Stefano Batista (20.75) as they broke the relay State Record in 1:21.11.

Zionsville also took down a relay State Record, winning the 200 medley relay. The team of backstroker Tyler Harmon (22.68), breaststroker Brock Brown (25.18), butterflier Andrew Schuler (21.79), and freestyler Jack Franzman (19.71) combined for a new record time of 1:29.44. Franzman went on to win the 50 free individually, touching in 20.00 for gold. That was just .15 shy of his prelims time.

Northridge’s Spencer Lehman was one of the top individual performers of the meet, earning state titles in both of his races. In the 200 IM, he came from behind with a 24.67 freestyle split to swim past Carmel’s Vaughan (1:48.52), winning in 1:47.35. He then put up a convincing win in the 500 free, touching in 4:23.10 to finish 3 seconds ahead of Carmel freshman Wyatt Davis (4:26.09).

Additional event winners included Davis in the 100 back (48.43), Bloomington South’s Matthew Jerden in the 100 breast (54.66), and Greenfield-Central’s Zachary Cook in the 100 fly (48.60). Carmel High School closed out the meet with a 400 free relay victory, as Kibler (43.02 leadoff), Davis (45.36), Brett Sherman (46.60), and Vaughan (45.08) teamed up for a 3:00.06.

