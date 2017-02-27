No New NCAA Qualifiers Out of Texas Women’s Last Chance Meet

2017 Texas Last Chance Meet (Women’s)
- February 26th, 2017
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas
After the conclusion of last week’s Big 12 Championships, the Texas women hosted a last chance meet for local teams to take a last stab at earning invites to the NCAA Championships. Among the teams participating included:
- Texas
- Texas A&M
- Houston
- Air Force
- LSU
- Iowa State
- Kansas
- SMU
- Denver
While there were a few season-best times, nobody swam a time that is likely to be invited to the NCAA Championships. Among the highlights:
- SMU’s Tara-Lynn Nicholas swam a 1:01.38 in the 100 breaststroke and a 1:02.05 in finals. Neither swim is enough for the 3-time All-American and SMU record holder to earn an NCAA invite.
- LSU’s Haylee Knight swam a 22.63 in a 50 free time trial. That’s slower than the 22.28 that she swam at SECs which has her ranked 46th nationally and likely on the wrong side of the bubble.
- Texas’ Jordan Surhoff swam a 1:00.72 in the 100 breaststroke and LSU’s Colleen O’Neil swam a 1:00.84. Both swimmers have been faster this year, and O’Neil is still in position to qualify in spite of not improving her time.
Full pre-cut psych sheets are expected to be released this week for the women’s NCAA Championships, which would then allow us to do the math and calculate the cut line.
