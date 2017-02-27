No New NCAA Qualifiers Out of Texas Women’s Last Chance Meet

2017 Texas Last Chance Meet (Women’s)

After the conclusion of last week’s Big 12 Championships, the Texas women hosted a last chance meet for local teams to take a last stab at earning invites to the NCAA Championships. Among the teams participating included:

Texas

Texas A&M

Houston

Air Force

LSU

Iowa State

Kansas

SMU

Denver

While there were a few season-best times, nobody swam a time that is likely to be invited to the NCAA Championships. Among the highlights:

SMU’s Tara-Lynn Nicholas swam a 1:01.38 in the 100 breaststroke and a 1:02.05 in finals. Neither swim is enough for the 3-time All-American and SMU record holder to earn an NCAA invite.

swam a 1:01.38 in the 100 breaststroke and a 1:02.05 in finals. Neither swim is enough for the 3-time All-American and SMU record holder to earn an NCAA invite. LSU’s Haylee Knight swam a 22.63 in a 50 free time trial. That’s slower than the 22.28 that she swam at SECs which has her ranked 46th nationally and likely on the wrong side of the bubble.

swam a 22.63 in a 50 free time trial. That’s slower than the 22.28 that she swam at SECs which has her ranked 46th nationally and likely on the wrong side of the bubble. Texas’ Jordan Surhoff swam a 1:00.72 in the 100 breaststroke and LSU’s Colleen O’Neil swam a 1:00.84. Both swimmers have been faster this year, and O’Neil is still in position to qualify in spite of not improving her time.

Full pre-cut psych sheets are expected to be released this week for the women’s NCAA Championships, which would then allow us to do the math and calculate the cut line.