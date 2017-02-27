Held Splits 18.1 as NC State Sets New ACC Record in 200 Medley Relay

2017 MEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS



The 2017 Men’s ACC Championships in Atlanta, Georgia opened on Monday night with a thrilling 200 medley relay battle between NC State in Louisville. It ended with a narrow NC State victory, as the Wolfpack celebrated a new ACC Conference Record of 1:23.16. That clipped the previous mark of 1:23.19 set by the Wolfpack at the conference meet last season.

The biggest difference maker came on the backstroke leg, as freshman Coleman Stewart blazed his way to a 20.97 to give them the early lead. That was a quarter of a second faster than teammate Hennessey Stuart‘s 21.22 split on the 2016 relay. Freestyler Ryan Held was slightly faster than his previous split, clipping it down by a hundredth. Held closed in 18.15 to bring the Wolfpack from behind and out-touch Louisville.

Splits Comparison By 50: