2017 MEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Monday, February 27th – Thursday, March 2nd
- Prelims 10AM/Finals 6PM (Eastern Time)
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA
- Defending Champion: NC State (Full results)
- Psych Sheet
- Live results
- Streaming: watchESPN
- Championship Central
The 2017 Men’s ACC Championships in Atlanta, Georgia opened on Monday night with a thrilling 200 medley relay battle between NC State in Louisville. It ended with a narrow NC State victory, as the Wolfpack celebrated a new ACC Conference Record of 1:23.16. That clipped the previous mark of 1:23.19 set by the Wolfpack at the conference meet last season.
The biggest difference maker came on the backstroke leg, as freshman Coleman Stewart blazed his way to a 20.97 to give them the early lead. That was a quarter of a second faster than teammate Hennessey Stuart‘s 21.22 split on the 2016 relay. Freestyler Ryan Held was slightly faster than his previous split, clipping it down by a hundredth. Held closed in 18.15 to bring the Wolfpack from behind and out-touch Louisville.
Splits Comparison By 50:
|Team
|Back Split
|Breast Split
|Fly Split
|Free Split
|Final Time
|NC State 2017
|Coleman Stewart– 20.97
|Derek Hren– 23.64
|Soeren Dahl– 20.40
|Ryan Held– 18.15
|1:23.16
|NC State 2016
|Hennessey Stuart– 21.22
|Derek Hren– 23.54
|Simonas Bilis– 20.27
|Ryan Held– 18.16
|1:23.19
|Louisville 2017
|Grigory Tarasevich– 21.09
|Carlos Claverie– 23.36
|Josh Quallen– 19.91
|Trevor Carroll– 18.98
|1:23.34
2 Comments on "Held Splits 18.1 as NC State Sets New ACC Record in 200 Medley Relay"
Fiala 23.02 50 BR split! Has to be one of the fastest in the country this year
Wild watching Held’s underwaters, even for just a 50 free. Something that puts him and Dressel in a new class. Props to Louisville too, phenomenal race. The rest of ACC’s should be a good one.