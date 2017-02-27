Brooke Forde Downs Leah Stevens’ State Record at Kentucky HS States

2017 KENTUCKY GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 23rd-24th, 2017

Louisville, Kentucky

Single Classification

Meet Info

Results

Sacred Heart Academy’s Brooke Forde smashed a pair of State Records during finals at the 2017 Kentucky Girls High School State Championships. In the 200 free, she clocked in at 1:44.68 to break her own State Record, finishing 3 seconds ahead of South Oldham’s Lydia Jackson (1:47.86). She was even more dominant in the 500 free, winning the event by 10 seconds. She touched in 4:39.78, clearing the former State Record of 4:43.38 set by Leah Stevens, who currently swims at Stanford, in 2013.

Forde’s teammate Tonner DeBeer was also a double event winner. DeBeer got the ball rolling with a victory in the 100 fly, winning by over a second with her 53.02. She returned to the pool for the 100 back final, once again winning by a full second as she touched in 53.94.

Christian Academy’s Gabriela Albiero, daughter of Louisville Head Coach Arthur Albiero, had a standout performance in the 50 free. Albiero charged to a 22.94 victory, just missing her own State Record of 22.80. Greenwood’s Maggie Gholston, also a freshman, touched in 2nd with a quick 23.22.

Final Top 5 Team Scores:

Sacred Heart Academy- 372.50 Notre Dame Academy- 265 Christian Academy Louisville- 208.50 DuPont Manual High School- 190 North Oldham High School- 170

Additional Event Winners: