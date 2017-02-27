New Relay Competition Featured In Swimming Victoria 2017/18 Schedule

Swimming Victoria announced its 2017-18 event calendar, highlighted by the introduction of an entirely new meet concept. The Victorian Relay Competition will make its debut on Saturday, February 10th, 2018 as an initiative to bring more opportunities to Swim Vic members of all ages.

According to the organization, extensive research found the need to create racing opportunities with a focus on teamwork and fun, as well as one not based on the traditional Olympic events. As such, the Victorian Relay Competition will be designed to include unique relays open to all clubs and competitive members of all ages, with details forthcoming.

Also, as a result of Swimming Australia’s announcement that its Selection Trials will be held much closer to Benchmark meets, such as the 2018 Commonwealth Games, the 2018 Victorian Age Championships’ date has moved. The 2017/18 season’s championships will now be held December 10th-15th, 2017 at the MSAC Indoor Pool.

One additional note from the organization is that its goal is to publish a multi-year calendar moving forward, one to include 2018, 2019 and 2020 competition dates.

You can view dates from the Swimming Victoria 2017-18 competitive event calendar below.