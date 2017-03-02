2017 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2017 MEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS



The final preliminary session of the 2017 men’s ACC Championships is upon us, with heats of four events followed by timed final heats of the 1650 free and qualifying rounds of platform diving. NC State has a commanding 100-point lead over Louisville, but competition is still very live for spots #3-#12.

The day 4 event lineup shows the rise of the ACC as well as any single session, with conference records in every single preliminary event having been set within the past two seasons. Hennessey Stuart and Grigory Tarasevich square off once more in the 200 back after Tarasevich won the conference title and set the ACC meet record last year before Stuart broke the overall conference record at NCAAs.

Ryan Held looks to defend his conference championship record in the 100 free while going after former teammate Simonas Bilis‘s overall ACC record. Plus Brandon Fiala is back to chase his own ACC meet record in the 200 breast while NC State’s Andreas Vazaios looks to keep the 200 fly title in Raleigh with former Wolfpack member and conference record-holder Christian McCurdy now graduated.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event recaps of all the action from Atlanta.

MEN’S 200 Back – Prelims

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 1:39.87

NCAA ‘B’ cut –1:46.39

Conference Record – Hennessey Stuart, 2016 – 1:38.56

Championship Record – Grigory Tarasevich, 2016 – 1:39.28

MEN’S 100 Free – Prelims

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 42.25

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 44.29

Conference Record – Simonas Bilis, 2016 – 41.18

Championship Record – Ryan Held, 2016 – 41.69

MEN’S 200 Breast – Prelims

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 1:52.99

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 1:59.79

Conference Record – Thomas Dahlia, 2015 – 1:52.68

Championship Record – Brandon Fiala, 2016 – 1:52.87

MEN’S 200 Fly – Prelims