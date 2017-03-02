HYPE VIDEOS: MAC Elite Prepares For Wisconsin State Meet

The Madison Aquatic Club launches into the Wisconsin State Swim Meet this week, and the hype is for real.

Check out these two hype videos from the MAC program, giving a close-up look at the team’s preparation. The above video features the MAC Elite group, made up of junior national qualifiers, and the second video (embedded below) is the team’s hype video for the short course State Swim meet. MAC competed at Wisconsin’s 12 & Under State meet last week, taking 2nd overall. That event took place at the University of Wisconsin’s Natatorium from Friday, February 24 to Sunday, February 26. This week, it’s the 13 & Overs stepping up to the plate.

The 13 & Over meet will take place at the Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center in Brown Deer, Wisconsin from Thursday, March 2 through Sunday, March 5. Live results will be available here and you can find results of the 12 & Under State meet on the Wisconsin Swimming LSC website here.

Both videos come to us courtesy of Madison Aquatic Club coach (and former college All-American and professional swimmer) Derek Toomey You can find more videos on his YouTube page here.on YouTube.