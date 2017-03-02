2017 M. ACC’s Up/Mid/Down Report: NC State En Route to Three-Peat

2017 MEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

With another star-studded morning session, the NC State Wolfpack have lined themselves up to claim a third straight ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving championship tonight.  A big 1-2-3-7 finish in the 100 free prelims session put the nail in the coffin for a Louisville comeback, led by Ryan Held.  The Cardinals are expected to maintain pace with NC State tonight, but with an 80-point gap coming into the session, it will be a tough mountain to climb.  In addition, the Wolfpack should add another 50-75 points on Louisville in the 1650.

Notre Dame has been eating away at Virginia Tech’s diving lead all week, and with five A-finalists tonight, are on target to squeak by the H2Okies.  The 1650 could make a difference, as well; the Fighting Irish have two swimmers in the top 24, while Virginia Tech has zero.

Meanwhile, in the race for fifth, Virginia will be chasing Florida State, potentially down to the last relay.  FSU looks safe based on preliminaries, but once you take the 1650 into account (where UVA has two swimmers in the A-final, to FSU’s zero), it gets more interesting.

Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end)

For our “prelims point estimate”, we project the estimated points based on the average score that will be earned by a swimmer in each final, rather than the actual prelims placing.

1650 seeds (up/mid/down):

NC State: 4/1/1
Louisville: 2/1/0
Notre Dame: 0/1/1
Virginia Tech: 0/0/0
Florida State: 0/1/0
Virginia: 2/1/0
North Carolina: 0/1/2

(Ups/Downs) 200 back 100 free 200 breast 200 fly Total Prelims point estimate Current point total TOTAL point estimate
NC State 2/1/0 4/1/0 0/1/0 1/1/0 7/4/0 240.13 878.5 1118.63
Louisville 2/0/0 1/1/1 1/2/1 2/1/2 6/4/4 232.75 795.5 1028.25
Notre Dame 1/1/2 2/2/0 1/0/0 1/1/2 5/4/4 206.88 637 843.88
Virginia Tech 1/2/0 0/0/0 2/1/0 0/1/0 3/4/0 136.63 690 826.63
Florida State 0/1/0 0/2/4 0/1/0 0/0/1 0/4/5 82.13 590 672.13
Virginia 1/1/2 1/1/0 0/0/1 2/0/1 4/2/4 151.50 489 640.5
North Carolina 1/1/0 0/0/1 2/0/1 0/2/1 3/3/3 135.75 478 613.75
Duke 0/0/3 0/0/2 1/1/1 0/1/0 1/2/6 83.13 442 525.13
Georgia Tech 0/1/0 0/1/0 1/1/1 2/0/0 3/3/1 126.50 380 506.5
Pittsburgh 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/1/2 0/1/1 0/2/4 48.00 401 449
Boston College 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/1 4.63 130 134.63
Miami 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0.00 108 108

*ALL diving events have already concluded, so total scores include last night’s relays and ALL diving events.

+Does not include tonight’s relay

Wahooswimfan

Why do your “current” totals show FSU with 590 points? In the article at the end of last night you had them at 576 (platform diving included in both cases)?

1 hour 10 minutes ago
