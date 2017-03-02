2017 M. Pac-12 Championships: Gutierrez Scratches 500 Free

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first individual races of the 2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships will take place during Thursday moring’s preliminary session. Swimmers are slated to compete in the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. There were few scratches for today’s prelims, as there are only 3 events.

One of the big name scratches for day 2 prelims is Cal’s Long Gutierrez. He was entered as the 13th seed in the 500 free with a 4:24.12, but has opted not to swim it at this meet. He’ll instead be swimming the 50 free, in which he’s entered as the 34th seed on the psych sheet with a 20.60.

Some swimming fans speculated that Cal’s Ryan Murphy may opt out of the 200 IM and swim only the backstrokes individually and all of the relays since he swam the 800 free relay last night. However, Murphy will be swimming in heat 6 of the 200 IM this morning. Since he’s unlikely to scratch either of his signature backstroke events, that means he’ll be missing from one of Cal’s relays that they’ve historically used him on.