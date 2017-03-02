Margalis Scratches 400 Free, Will Vie for 200 Breast Title in Indy

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – INDIANAPOLIS

Rio Olympian Melanie Margalis, who went 4:11.06 for the 2nd-fastest time in the 400 free this morning, has scratched out of that final. Margalis, who swims for St. Petersburg Aquatics, is incredibly versatile, though the 200 breast is more of a primary event for her than the 400 free. She’s the 5th seed in the 200 breast A final, a loaded field that includes 2012 Olympian Breeja Larson and 2016 UK Olympians Chloe Tutton and Molly Renshaw. Margalis’ 400 free scratch moves Hannah Miley up into the A final.

Kendyl Stewart of Trojan has scratched out of the 100 free in order to focus on the 100 fly, where she is the 2nd seed in the A final after posting a 59.41 this morning. Club Wolverine’s Miranda Tucker, meanwhile, has forgone the 100 fly in favor of the 200 breast, where she’ll race Margalis in that A final.

OTHER SCRATCHES

  • Men’s 100 free: Ziv Kalnotarov, Josh Romany
  • Women’s 200 breaststroke: Lauren Shearer
  • Women’s 400 free: Ksenia Yuskova, Samantha Shelton
  • Men’s 400 free: Marcos Lavado, Cameron Kurle, Brodie Williams, Jared Graham, Omar Pinzon

