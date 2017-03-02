Swim Coach Shane Tusup Featured on Cover of Hungarian Forbes Magazine

Swimmers and swim fans see a lot of Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu, especially those who live in Hungary, Hosszu’s home and training base. While the Iron Lady has been on her fair share of magazine covers, this week her husband and coach Shane Tusup was given the honor by the Hungarian edition of Forbes Magazine. “Forradalom!“, or “Revolutionary”, reads the cover of the Hungarian-language Forbes magazine this week, while Tusup wears his adopted homeland’s flag like a superhero’s cape.

While Tusup has received plenty of praise as a coach to Hosszu’s success, who, over the past several years, has won hundreds of medals in international competition, including 200 gold medals from the FINA World Cup Series alone, three Olympic golds and one silver medal from the 2016 Rio Games, and broken a multitude of world records in both short and long course venues.

While Tusup is undoubtedly a brilliant coach, Forbes, a business publication and news source, recognizes Tusup for his “revolutionary” approach to branding with the Iron brand and the sport of swimming as a whole. Forbes recognizes Tusup and Hosszu as a disruptive duo that is changing swimming in a way that no other swimmer ever has. Of course, Hosszu plays a major role in the branding and business side of the couple’s careers as professional athlete and coach, and has always been quick to dispel rumors that Tusup’s loud and sometimes harsh criticisms of Hosszu’s swims is representative of the couple’s home life.

Tusup gives credit to his parents and his upbringing for his ambition and great drive to coach and motivate one of the greatest swimmers of all time, his wife Katinka Hosszu. Ever since a Chinese reporter said Hosszu was seemingly made of iron because of her endurance and daring to take on relentless and brutal schedules in major international competitions, Hosszu and Tusup have embraced the nickname Iron Lady. Tusup, who swam at USC himself where he and Hosszu met, now spends most of his personal exercise time out of the water and in the weight room. Tusup has made weight training a major part of Hosszu’s regimen, and it has paid off.

To see an excerpt from the article (in Hungarian) and a couple more pictures, click here.