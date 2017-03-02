2017 Men’s Pac-12 Up/Downs: Cal Poised to Move up on Night 2

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session at the Men’s Pac-12 Championships, as the C final isn’t scored. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” refers to swimmers in the B final.

Following night 1 at the 2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships, defending champion Stanford is in the lead with 220 points. Their diving points helped them take an early lead over the Cal men, who sit in 4th with 117 points.

Stanford got the job done this morning, setting up 8 A finalists and 11 total scoring swims. They’ll likely keep a sizeable lead over any other team, and may even widen the gap a little. Cal will look to move up to 2nd behind them, as they put up 7 A finalists and 10 scoring swims, but USC will look to fend them off with their 11 total scoring swims.

DAY 4 MEN’S UP/DOWNS: