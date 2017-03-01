Louisville Downs ACC Record to Win 400 medley Relay Gold

2017 MEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimming fans in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday night got to see some exciting action in the 400 medley relay at the 2017 Men’s ACC Championships. NC State and Louisville battled for the gold, with just .12 separating them at the finish. During the entire duration of the race, they were never separated by more than 3 tenths of a second.

At the touch, it was Louisville with the slight edge, clocking in at 3:04.44 to NC State’s 3:04.56. With that, they took down the former ACC Conference Record and Championship Record of 3:04.47 set by Florida State at the 2014 conference meet.

Splits Comparison: Louisville vs. NC State:

Team Back Split Breast Split Fly Split Free Split
Louisville Grigory Tarasevich- 45.11 Carlos Claverie- 51.88 Josh Quallen- 45.29 Trevor Carroll- 42.16
NC State Andreas Vazaios- 45.32 Derek Hren- 51.91 Justin Ress- 45.38 Soeren Dahl- 41.91

 

 

The biggest difference maker in the race was Grigory Tarasevich, who gave the Cardinals a 2-tenth lead with a blazing 45.11 leadoff split.

