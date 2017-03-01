SwimSwam Pulse: 41.9% Predicted Indiana’s Big Ten Title

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to predict the winners of the Big Ten men’s Championships:

RESULTS

Question: Who will win men’s Big Ten Championship?



Michigan – 21.0%

Indiana – 41.9%

Ohio State – 3.8%

Minnesota – 2.8%

Wisconsin – 30.6%

A plurality of SwimSwam voters saw Indiana’s Big Ten championship coming, although in lower numbers than last week’s poll about the women’s ACC.

41.9% of voters selected Indiana compared to 49.8% of voters selecting NC State in last week’s poll. The two conferences were very similar, with longtime powerhouses in danger of losing their lengthy conference title streaks – 6 straight for the Michigan men and 9 straight for the Virginia women.

But Indiana toppled Michigan, and in fact Michigan slid into a tie for second with Ohio State. Michigan pulled 21% of votes and Ohio State just 3.8% or 52 total votes.

One of the more interesting finishes was Wisconsin, which actually beat out Michigan in terms of votes. Badger fans turned out in force for this poll, stacking 30.6% or more than 400 total votes on Wisconsin, relative underdogs to win the meet. Wisconsin ended up 5th as a team, behind IU, Ohio State, Michigan and Minnesota, which earned just 2.8% of the winner votes.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks voters to select another major conference champ – this time in the men’s Pac-12

Who will win the Men's Pac-12 Championship? Stanford

Southern Cal

California

Arizona

Arizona State

Utah View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

