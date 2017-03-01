Cal Men Set Pac-12 Record, Scare NCAA Record in 200 Medley Relay

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Cal men got things started on a record-setting note on Wednesday night at the 2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way Washington. The Bears opened the meet with a gold in the 200 medley relay, breaking the Pac-12 Record and Championship Record in the process with the 1:22.31. That took almost a tenth off their previous record time of 1:22.40 from the 2015 NCAA Championships, and was just 4 hundredths of a second shy of Michigan’s NCAA Record from the 2013 NCAA meet.

Splits Comparison:

Team Back Split Breast Split Fly Split Free Split Final Time Cal 2017 Ryan Murphy– 20.78 Connor Hoppe– 23.13 Justin Lynch– 19.81 Pawel Sendyk– 18.59 1:22.31 Cal 2015 Ryan Murphy– 20.82 Chuck Katis- 22.64 Justin Lynch– 20.33 Tyler Messerschmidt-18.61 1:22.40 Michigan 2013 Miguel Ortiz- 20.83 Bruno Ortiz- 23.07 Sean Fletcher- 19.92 Zack Turk- 18.45 1:22.27

With the NCAA meet coming up later this month, it’s likely that some of Cal’s top swimmers aren’t fully tapered. Take Ryan Murphy, for example, who led off the relay in a 20.78 backstroke split. At last season’s NCAA championship meet, he led off the 200 medley relay in 20.20, so there’s a strong chance we’ll see this NCAA Record go down in Indianapolis when they get to the big dance.

They’ll have to take on some tough competition, of course, if they want to claim it as their own, and they won’t have an easy time with the likes of Texas, NC State, and Florida, among others, in the mix.