Seliskar Splits 1:32.3 as Cal Downs Pac-12 Meet Record in 800 FR Relay

  1 Lauren Neidigh | March 01st, 2017 | College, News, Pac-12, Previews & Recaps

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Cal Bears kept the ball rolling with their 2nd Championship Record in as many events at the 2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington. Shortly after taking down the Pac-12 Conference Record and Championships Record in the 200 medley relay, the Bears returned to take down the Championship Record mark in the 800 free relay.

Splits Comparison:

Team 1st 200 Split 2nd 200 Split 3rd 200 Split 4th 200 Split Final Time
Cal 2017 Long Gutierrez- 1:33.44 Andrew Seliskar- 1:32.35 Michael Jensen- 1:33.38 Ryan Murphy- 1:32.90 6:12.07
USC 2014 Dylan Carter- 1:32.15 Dimitri Colupaev-1:34.16 Reed Malone- 1:32.85 Cristian Quintero- 1:31.92 6:12.54

Sophomore All-American Andrew Seliskar was instrumental to the win, as he tore through the water in 1:32.35 split on the 2nd leg to pull ahead of the USC Trojans, who took the early lead thanks to Dylan Carter‘s speedy 1:32.16 leadoff split. Senior Ryan Murphy was also sub-1:33, bringing the Bears home in 1:32.90 as they took down USC’s former Championship Record of 6:12.54 from the 2014 Pac-12 meet.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Seliskar Splits 1:32.3 as Cal Downs Pac-12 Meet Record in 800 FR Relay"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
He Gets It Done Again

1:32.15 is actually Dylan Carter’s split from tonight, not 2014. He swam a 1:33.61 to lead off the old record. (I only know because I just had to check to see if he really had gone the exact same time lol)

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 minutes 15 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She's currently working on her Ph.D. in Criminology at Florida State University, but seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren hopes to pursue …

Read More »