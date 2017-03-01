Seliskar Splits 1:32.3 as Cal Downs Pac-12 Meet Record in 800 FR Relay

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Cal Bears kept the ball rolling with their 2nd Championship Record in as many events at the 2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington. Shortly after taking down the Pac-12 Conference Record and Championships Record in the 200 medley relay, the Bears returned to take down the Championship Record mark in the 800 free relay.

Splits Comparison:

Team 1st 200 Split 2nd 200 Split 3rd 200 Split 4th 200 Split Final Time Cal 2017 Long Gutierrez- 1:33.44 Andrew Seliskar- 1:32.35 Michael Jensen- 1:33.38 Ryan Murphy- 1:32.90 6:12.07 USC 2014 Dylan Carter- 1:32.15 Dimitri Colupaev-1:34.16 Reed Malone- 1:32.85 Cristian Quintero- 1:31.92 6:12.54

Sophomore All-American Andrew Seliskar was instrumental to the win, as he tore through the water in 1:32.35 split on the 2nd leg to pull ahead of the USC Trojans, who took the early lead thanks to Dylan Carter‘s speedy 1:32.16 leadoff split. Senior Ryan Murphy was also sub-1:33, bringing the Bears home in 1:32.90 as they took down USC’s former Championship Record of 6:12.54 from the 2014 Pac-12 meet.