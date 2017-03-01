Seliskar Splits 1:32.3 as Cal Downs Pac-12 Meet Record in 800 FR Relay

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 1-Saturday March 4
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (results)
The Cal Bears kept the ball rolling with their 2nd Championship Record in as many events at the 2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington. Shortly after taking down the Pac-12 Conference Record and Championships Record in the 200 medley relay, the Bears returned to take down the Championship Record mark in the 800 free relay.
Splits Comparison:
|Team
|1st 200 Split
|2nd 200 Split
|3rd 200 Split
|4th 200 Split
|Final Time
|Cal 2017
|Long Gutierrez- 1:33.44
|Andrew Seliskar- 1:32.35
|Michael Jensen- 1:33.38
|Ryan Murphy- 1:32.90
|6:12.07
|USC 2014
|Dylan Carter- 1:32.15
|Dimitri Colupaev-1:34.16
|Reed Malone- 1:32.85
|Cristian Quintero- 1:31.92
|6:12.54
Sophomore All-American Andrew Seliskar was instrumental to the win, as he tore through the water in 1:32.35 split on the 2nd leg to pull ahead of the USC Trojans, who took the early lead thanks to Dylan Carter‘s speedy 1:32.16 leadoff split. Senior Ryan Murphy was also sub-1:33, bringing the Bears home in 1:32.90 as they took down USC’s former Championship Record of 6:12.54 from the 2014 Pac-12 meet.
1 Comment
1:32.15 is actually Dylan Carter’s split from tonight, not 2014. He swam a 1:33.61 to lead off the old record. (I only know because I just had to check to see if he really had gone the exact same time lol)