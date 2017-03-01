2017 Men’s ACC Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2017 MEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS



The 2nd full night of the 2017 ACC Men’s Swimming & Diving championships should feature the NC State Wolfpack padding its lead after putting 11 swimmers into A finals this morning. Based on this morning’s up/down totals, Louisville should surpass the Virginia Tech Hokies and take 2nd place. Tonight’s races will start with the 400 IM, where the top seed, UNC’s Henry Campbell will try to hold off a field that includes last year’s winner, Robert Owen of Virginia Tech.

After that, NC State’s Ryan Held will be the headliner in the 100 fly, after swimming 45.61 this morning. Fellow Wolfpack swimmer Soren Dahl is the top seed in the 200 free, with a 1:32.94 from prelims.

100 breast may be the most exciting race of the evening session. This morning, VT’s Brandon Fiala broke the conference record, only for Duke’s Peter Kropp to break it in the very next heat. Still, it’s a very strong field, and includes last year’s winner, Derek Hren of NC State.

The final individual event of the session will be the 100 back, where defending champion Grigory Tarasevich of Louisville had the fastest time this morning. The evening will wrap up with the medley relay as Louisville tries to prevent NC State from winning it’s fourth straight relay this week.

MEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 3:40.76

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 3:54.49

Conference Record – Gal Nevo, 2009 – 3:38.00

Championship Record – Gal Nevo, 2009 – 3:39.33

Robert Owen, Virginia Tech, 3:38.43 Henry Campbell, UNC, 3:40.88 Michael Meyer, UNC, 3:42.05

Top seeded Henry Campbell and two-time defending champion Robert Owen went out together, touching within 0.07 seconds of each other at the 100 mark. Then Owen, an Olympic Trials finalist in the 200 backstroke, quickly surged ahead and never slowed down. He won his 3rd-straight title in this event in a NCAA ‘A’ cut time and set a new meet record of 3:38.43. That currently ranks him 4th in Division I this season.

Campbell fought hard, but couldn’t close on Owen, touching 2nd in 3:40.88. Fellow Tar Heel Michael Meyer didn’t have any one leg that stood out, but kept solid splits all the way to take 3rd in 3:42.05.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 45.73

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 48.29

Conference Record – Pavel Sankovich, 2014 – 45.00

Championship Record – Pavel Sankovich, 2014 – 45.12

Ryan “I Can Swim Fast With a Beard” Held joined the 44 second club in the 100 fly. Held went out in a blistering 20.41 and came back in 24.38 to set a new conference record with a 44.78. That’s a NCAA ‘A’ cut by almost a second, and puts Held up to 5th in the NCAA this season. Louisville senior Josh Quallen took a few-tenths off this morning’s prelim time to touch 2nd in 45.56. That’s also under the NCAA ‘A’ cut. NC State’s Andrea Vazaios backed up a great swim in the 200 IM last night with a 45.81 tonight, good for 3rd place.

Georgia Tech senior Benjamin Southern knocked half a second off his lifetime best to win the B final. His time of 46.2. will put him on the bubble of earning a NCAA invite in this event.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 1:32.97

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 1:37.99

Conference Record – Simonas Bilis , 2016 – 1:32.02

, 2016 – 1:32.02 Championship Record – Scot Robson, 2010 – 1:32.45

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE- FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 51.93

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 55.39

Conference Record – Peter Kropp, 2017 – 51.46

Championship Record – Peter Kropp, 2017 – 51.46

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 45.37

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 48.49

Conference Record – Grigory Tarasevich, 2016 – 44.92

Championship Record – Grigory Tarasevich, 2016 – 45.28

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS