Ryan Held Joins Sub-45 Club, Sets New ACC Record in the 100 Fly

2017 MEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS



Ryan Held has been lighting up the Georgia Tech pool this week at the ACC championships. Monday he dropped a 18.1 anchor on the medley relay. Last night he set a new ACC record with a 18.68 50 free.

For tonight’s show, a bearded Held blasted a 44.79 to win the A-final of the 100 fly. His best time coming into this meet was a 46.06 from last fall. This morning he improved to 45.61, then broke the 45 second barrier tonight. Held was out in an eye-popping 20.41, helped especially by a textbook-perfect 1st turn where he pushed the 15m barrier.

That time broke the existing conference and meet records. Pavel Sankovich of Florida State held both records from 2014, when he went 45.12 at the ACC championships, and 45.00 at NCAA’s.

It’s looking increasingly likely that Held will go with the 100 fly next month at the NCAA championships. Last year he swam the 200 free at both the ACC and NCAA championship meets.

For this week, Held will be looking for his 3rd individual victory and meet record in the 100 free.