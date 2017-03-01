2017 NAIA National Championships: Day 1 Photo Vault

SwimSwam owes a deep debt of gratitude to Julie Ray for her photos from the pool deck at 2017 NAIA National Swimming and Diving Championships.

Start of women’s 800 free relay at 2017 NAIA Nationals. Photo: Julie Ray

Joel Ax, SCAD Savannah. 2017 NAIA Nationals. Photo: Julie Ray

Olivet Nazarene men’s 800 free relay at 2017 NAIA Nationals. Photo: Julie Ray

Henri Günther, Wayland Baptist. 2017 NAIA Nationals. Photo: Julie Ray

Lara Kaufmann, Union College. 2017 NAIA Nationals. Photo: Julie Ray

Vlad Khoroletc, Olivet Nazarene. 2017 NAIA Nationals. Photo: Julie Ray

Start of women’s 800 free relay at 2017 NAIA Nationals. Photo: Julie Ray

Tiffany Ray and Andrea Vega, Olivet Nazarene women’s 800 free relay at 2017 NAIA Nationals. Photo: Julie Ray

