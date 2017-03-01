American Short Course Championships Relocated to San Antonio

The American Short Course Championships set for March 2nd-4th have moved from Texas’s Lee and Joe Jamail Swimming Center to the Northside ISD Natatorium in San Antonio. The meet dates have not changed, and prelims will still start at 9:30 am CT with finals at 6:00 pm CT.

According to Charles Logan, the facility director, “The Texas Swimming Center has experienced a plumbing leak, and as a result, we’ve elected to relocate the American Short Course Championship.”

The American Short Course Championships serve as a joint club meet and last chance meet for college men’s swimmers before the NCAA Division I Nationals at the end of the month. Though the meet is not a USA Swimming-defined national championship, it has drawn big-name senior swimmers in the past. Last year, Abbey Weitzeil set new American and U.S. Open record in the 50 yard free at this meet with her 21.12.

This time around, top-flight senior swimmers like Amanda Weir will take on nationally-ranked high-school-aged talents like Sean Grieshop, Nikol Popov, Eva Merrell, and Regan Barney, alongside NCAA swimmers like Will Glass and PJ Dunne.

