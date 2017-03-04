2017 NAIA National Championships: Men’s Day 4 Live Recap

2017 NAIA National Championships – Men’s Meet

Going into the final day of competition, defending champion Olivet Nazarene University has a solid hold on the team competition with 428.5 points. SCAD is second, and probably out of reach of the title, with 303.5. Keiser sits third currently with 275, but their performances this morning suggest that they could give SCAD a run for their money. The fight for fourth is up in the air, with Lindenwood-Belleville (210), the Cumberlands (203), Wayland Baptist (182), and Thomas (180) all within reach.

1650 Free – Finals

  • Meet Record: 15:19.50 3/5/2016 Joel Ax

200 Back – Finals

  • Meet Record: 1:45.61 2012 Ryan Searles, SCAD

100 Free – Finals

  • Meet Record: 42.53 3/8/2014 Daniel Z Ramirez, Oklahoma Baptist

200 Breaststroke – Finals

  • Meet Record: 1:56.96 3/7/2015 Fernando Morillas, OBU

200 Fly – Finals

  • Meet Record: 1:46.62 2011 Javier Hernandez, Lindenwood

Men’s 1-Meter – Finals

  • Meet Record: 587.35 2004 Grant Brehaut

400 Free Relay – Finals

  • Meet Record: 2:56.93 3/7/2015 Oklahoma Baptist University, OBU (J Goyetche, M Sambolin, J Sossa, D Ramirez)

Final Scores

