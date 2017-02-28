NC State’s Ryan Held Downs ACC Record with 18.6 50 Free

2017 MEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

An unshaved Ryan Held shredded his way to a new ACC Record on night 2 of the 2017 Men’s ACC Championships. Held secured the victory for the Wolfpack with a lifetime best 18.68, clearing the former Conference Record of 18.76 set by former teammate Simonas Bilis at last season’s conference meet.

Held now moves up to 2nd in the nation this season behind only Caeleb Dressel‘s 18.46 from the 2017 SEC Championships a couple of weeks ago. He moved just ahead of Texas’ Joseph Schooling, who blasted an 18.76 for a new Big 12 Record last weekend.

Held now moves from outside the top 20 to 7th on the all time top performers list. He’s just 2 hundredths behind Nathan Adrian, who sits 6th with an 18.66 from the 2011 Minneapolis Grand Prix.

All Time Top Performers: Men’s 50 Free

  1. Caeleb Dressel– 18.20
  2. Cesar Cielo- 18.47
  3. Matt Targett- 18.52
  4. Vlad Morozov-18.63
  5. Kristian Gkolomeev- 18.64
  6. Nathan Adrian– 18.66
  7. Ryan Held– 18.68
  8. Ryan Hoffer- 18.71
  9. Adam Brown- 18.72
  10. Fred Bousquet- 18.74

4 Comments on "NC State’s Ryan Held Downs ACC Record with 18.6 50 Free"

PVK

18.3 at NCAAs

22 minutes 51 seconds ago
E Gamble

This is merely a question…please don’t pounce. Was Cielo wearing a one piece suit? I honestly don’t know.

20 minutes 18 seconds ago
ArtVanDeLegh

Full body arena fastskin

19 minutes 53 seconds ago
E Gamble

Thanks☺

10 minutes 29 seconds ago
