NC State’s Vazaios Posts Nation-Leading 1:41.2 for 200 IM ACC Record

2017 MEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Monday, February 27th – Thursday, March 2nd
- Prelims 10AM/Finals 6PM (Eastern Time)
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA
- Defending Champion: NC State (Full results)
- Psych Sheet
- Live results
- Streaming: watchESPN
- Championship Central
NC State’s Andreas Vazaios rocked a nation-leading 1:41.25 to reel in a conference title on Tuesday night at the 2017 Men’s ACC Championships in Atlanta, Georgia. After just missing the ACC Record by 2 hundredths in prelims, he took it down tonight by almost 7 tenths. The former record stood at a 1:41.92 done by Florida State’s Pavel Sankovich in 2014.
Vazaios’ Splits By 50:
- 50 Fly Split- 22.40
- 50 Back Split- 24.56
- 50 Breast Split- 29.47
- 50 Free Split- 24.82
- Final Time- 1:41.25
Vazaios now sits just outside the top 10 performers of all time, as his time puts him one slot behind 10th-ranked Chase Kalisz. Before tonight, Kalisz was the fastest swimmer in the country this year with his 1:41.30 from the 2017 SEC Championships. The 2 men now head to NCAAs separated by just a hundredth.
All Time Top Performers: Men’s 200 IM
- David Nolan- 1:39.38
- Will Licon- 1:40.04
- Ryan Lochte- 1:40.08
- Josh Prenot- 1:40.14
- Ryan Murphy- 1:40.27
- Bradley Ally- 1:40.49
- Michael Phelps- 1:40.58
- Marcin Cieslak- 1:40.58
- Kyle Whitaker- 1:40.14
- Chase Kalisz– 1:40.19
- Andreas Vazaios– 1:40.25
Crazy how fast this event is getting. Actually, how fast college swimming is getting in general. This looks like it’s going to be one of the closest races. It will probably take a 1:42 low to make the A final. I think Murphy and Licon get under 1:40, but there are several other guys that will probably be under 1:40.
GO PACK !!