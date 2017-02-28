NC State’s Vazaios Posts Nation-Leading 1:41.2 for 200 IM ACC Record

2017 MEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS



NC State’s Andreas Vazaios rocked a nation-leading 1:41.25 to reel in a conference title on Tuesday night at the 2017 Men’s ACC Championships in Atlanta, Georgia. After just missing the ACC Record by 2 hundredths in prelims, he took it down tonight by almost 7 tenths. The former record stood at a 1:41.92 done by Florida State’s Pavel Sankovich in 2014.

Vazaios’ Splits By 50:

50 Fly Split- 22.40

50 Back Split- 24.56

50 Breast Split- 29.47

50 Free Split- 24.82

Final Time- 1:41.25

Vazaios now sits just outside the top 10 performers of all time, as his time puts him one slot behind 10th-ranked Chase Kalisz. Before tonight, Kalisz was the fastest swimmer in the country this year with his 1:41.30 from the 2017 SEC Championships. The 2 men now head to NCAAs separated by just a hundredth.

All Time Top Performers: Men’s 200 IM