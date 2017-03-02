2017 Men’s ACC Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2017 MEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS



Swimmers are gearing up for the final session of the 2017 Men’s ACC Championships in Atlanta, Georgia. The final session brings competition in the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free relay. As far as the team battle goes, NC State has a 100-point lead over rival Louisville, but there should be a tight race for the 3rd-5th place spots behind them.

Tonight’s action will feature a battle between ACC Record holder Hennessey Stuart and Championship Record holder Grigory Tarasevich in the 200 back, but Robert Owen may also challenge for the title in that event. Championship Record holders Ryan Held (100 free) and Brandon Fiala (200 breast) will each swim one of their signature events. In the 200 fly, Andreas Vazaios will look for his 2nd gold of the meet. Teammate Anton Ipsen will look for a sweep of the distance races in the 1650 free.

MEN’S 1650 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 14:44.43

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 15:30.39

Conference Record – Matt McLean, 2009 – 14:35.12

Championship Record – Matt McLean, 2009 – 14:35.12

MEN’S 200 BACK

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 1:39.87

NCAA ‘B’ cut –1:46.39

Conference Record – Hennessey Stuart, 2016 – 1:38.56

Championship Record – Grigory Tarasevich, 2016 – 1:39.28

MEN’S 100 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 42.25

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 44.29

Conference Record – Simonas Bilis, 2016 – 41.18

Championship Record – Ryan Held, 2016 – 41.69

MEN’S 200 BREAST

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 1:52.99

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 1:59.79

Conference Record – Thomas Dahlia, 2015 – 1:52.68

Championship Record – Brandon Fiala, 2016 – 1:52.87

MEN’S 200 FLY

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 1:41.86

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 1:47.99

Conference Record – Christian McCurdy, 2016 – 1:41.06

Championship Record – Christian McCurdy, 2016 – 1:41.42

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY