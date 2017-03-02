2017 Arena Pro Swim Series – Indianapolis: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – INDIANAPOLIS

WOMEN’S 100 FREE FINALS

Mallory Comerford (UNAT) 53.91 Zhu Menghui (China) 53.93 Federica Pellegrini (Italy) 54.47 Penny Oleksiak (Canada) 54.69 Sandrine Mainville (Canada) 54.84 Kelsi Worrell (Cardinal Aquatics) 55.08 Kayla Sanchez (HPC Ontario) 55.14 Freya Anderson (GBR) 55.53

Using a very strong back half, Mallory Comerford popped a 53.91 for the win here. The Louisville sophomore, who just won the ACC title in this event last week, broke 54 for the first time in her career. Comerford came from behind to take down China’s Zhu Menghui (53.93) by two hundredths. Italy’s Federica Pellegrini and Canada’s Penny Oleksiak, the latter of which tied for Olympic gold in this event this summer finished in 3rd and 4th, respectively.

Comerford is now ranked 4th in the world for the season (which started in September), with Zhu’s 53.93 tying her for 5th.

Canada’s Michelle Williams took the B final with a 55.33.

MEN’S 100 FREE FINALS

Nathan Adrian (Cal) 48.66 Duncan Scott (GBR) 49.33 Joao De Lucca (Cardinal Aquatics) 49.60 Jacob Pebley (Cal) 49.76 Luca Dotto (Italy) 49.79 Filippo Magnini (Italy) 49.80 Ali Khalafalla (Indiana University) 50.03 Bruno Fratus (UNAT) 50.06

Nathan Adrian of Cal posted a 48.66, taking the win using a 24.73 back half to blow out the field. GBR’s Duncan Scott swam his way to 2nd with a 49.33, followed by Cardinal Aquatics’ Joao De Lucca. Adrian’s time looks to slingshot him to number 1 in the world in 2017.

Jacob Pebley showed off some sprint skill with a 49.76 to just get ahead of Italians Luca Dotto (49.79) and Filippo Magnini (49.80). Taking the B final was Federico Grabich of Argentina (49.43).

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS

Chloe Tutton (GBR) 2:23.89 Mary-Sophie Harvey 2:26.60 Melanie Margalis (St. Petersburg Aquatics) 2:26.80 Hrafnhildur Luthersdottir (Iceland) 2:27.57 Miranda Tucker (Club Wolverine) 2:27.64 Breeja Larson (NYAC) 2:28.36 Molly Hannis (Unattached) 2:29.00 Molly Renshaw (GBR) 2:29.51

GBR’s Chloe Tutton ran away with this one, posting a very strong 2:23.89 for the win. 2nd went to Canadian 17-year-old Mary-Sophie Harvey at 2:26.60, followed closely by St. Petersburg’s Melanie Margalis (2:26.80). Iceland’s Hrafnhildur Luthersdottir (2:27.57) grabbed fourth.

Miranda Tucker of Club Wolverine, who is taking the year off of NCAA due to an intra-conference transfer from IU to Michigan, posted a 2:27.64 for fifth, sneaking ahead of 2012 Olympian Breeja Larson (2:28.36).

MEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS

Josh Prenot (Cal) 2:09.93 Nic Fink (Athens Bulldogs) 2:10.62 Cody Miller (Badger) 2:11.94 Kevin Cordes (Unattached) 2:12.11 Ross Murdoch (GBR) 2:13.08 Luca Pizzini (Italy) 2:13.91 Andrew Willis (GBR) 2:15.84 Miguel De Lara (Unattached) 2:16.05

It was a battle between the U.S.’s top breaststrokers (save for a couple), with Cal’s Josh Prenot surging to the win at 2:09.93. Prenot dug in hard at the finish, pulling out a 32.99 for the last 50 to push him ahead of Nic Fink (2:10.62). Cody Miller posted a 2:11.94 for 3rd, while Kevin Cordes snagged 4th with a 2:12.11, right behind Miller.

