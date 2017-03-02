2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 1-Saturday March 4
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (results)
- Psych sheets
- Live results
- Live Video
- Pac-12 Record Book
- Championship Central
- Thursday Prelims Heat Sheet
The 2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington continue tonight with finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, and 200 free relay. Stanford will look to extend their lead in the team battle, but the Cal Bears will be fighting to move up in the ranks and close the gap.
This morning, we saw all 3 individual events topped by a freshman. Stanford’s Grant Shoults took the top seed in the 500 free this morning, and will vie for the title alongside fellow Cardinal freshman True Sweetser in the final. In the 200 IM, Arizona State’s Cameron Craig made a big statement to take the top seed, but he’ll be challenged by Cal’s Ryan Murphy and Andrew Seliskar tonight. Finally, Cal’s Pawel Sendyk will take on a stacked 50 free field that includes defending champ Sam Perry (Stanford), Dylan Carter (USC), Santo Condorelli (USC), Justin Lynch (Cal), and fellow Cal freshman Michael Jensen.
MEN’S 500 FREE
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:13.22
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 4:24.99
- Conference Record: Jean Basson (2009)- 4:08.92
- Championship Record: Cristian Quintero (2015)- 4:11.25
MEN’S 200 IM
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:42.15
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:44.41
- Conference Record: David Nolan (2015)- 1:39.38
- Championship Record: David Nolan (2015)- 1:40.07
MEN’S 50 FREE
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 19.09
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 20.19
- Conference Record: Vlad Morozov (2013)- 18.63
- Championship Record: Brad Tandy (2014)- 18.80
MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:17.77
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:18.46
- Conference Record: Cal (2009)- 1:15.13
- Championship Record: Stanford (2009)- 1:15.54
1 Comment on "2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap"
Has anyone figured out if there is a stream we can watch?